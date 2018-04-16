Savannah riverfront

Last month, seated on a bench in the sun on Savannah’s historic riverfront, I had a chance to sketch some of the shapes and colours of the working docks. It was a fascinating place to spend a few hours. Behind where I was seated, in a series of former warehouses that line the river, tourists are buying candy, stocking up on souvenirs, eating shrimp and grits, lining up for an ice cream or having a beer. But when a container ship leaves port on the Savannah River, everyone stops in their tracks and watches it go by. It’s as if a full city is passing in front of your eyes — a wall of cargo containers of every colour stacked on top of a massive vessel that seems far too huge to be passing through this narrow channel in front of us. It’s rare to be this close to a ship that big, at least for me, and as tempting as it was to sketch it as it moved along, its fast clip made it near impossible. I sketched the stationary dock instead.