Sometimes colours (or names of colours) conjure up vivid images or memories. Whenever I see a tube of Carmine paint, I can’t help but think about The Sopranos, not only because of the characters Carmine and his son “Little” Carmine, but also for the fair amount of blood that was shed over the six seasons.

This little project of testing out the colours I have in my paint drawer has become something I look forward to every day. I was hoping to fill up a complete book or two with a variety of single-colour experiments, but after only three sketches, the newly purchased 5″ x 5″ Pentalic Aqua Journal is falling apart. Each time I paint a double-page spread, the pages detach from the glued spine. Has anyone else had this problem with the book? I know that James Gurney uses the landscape format of this and never seems to have any problems, so I am wondering if it is a defect with this small square version of the book. As someone who cherishes a completed sketchbook, especially if it contains a single theme or project, this is a huge disappointment. I’d love to hear from you if you have the same issue as me.