All in a row
Posted: April 11, 2018
This morning, straight from the paint drawer, a tube of Perylene Green. I’m pretty certain I’ve used it on my palette before because the tube is squished down to almost empty, but again, using it on its own makes me realize that I don’t know much about it. It’s a blackish green, almost grey when diluted. Probably wonderful for dark green foliage although I tend to mix most of my own greens when painting outdoors. I’ve only just started this little project, but I intend to work each spread in my sketchbook the same way: one tube of paint, no preliminary drawing with pencil or ink (hence the wonky bottles), a simple subject and hopefully a little discovery of colour each day.
Brilliant outcome and brilliant idea Shari -)
Great project, Shari.
I’ve been refreshing my palettes lately and love this idea!
You say “wonky”, I say “lovely”. As always, the drawing skills are in evidence. Great sketchbook idea.
This piece reminds me of vintage illustration and photography from the 40’s & early 50’s.
The colour is so intriguing – thanks for sharing it!
Using one color per sketch as a way of getting to know your paints in a new way is a great idea–I may have to steal it! I’m not familiar with Perilyne Green and like the look of it a lot. Worked really well as a monochromatic sketch, I think.
Fabulous exercise Shari. Love the highlights.
What a great idea – love to see what you come up with!
wonky bottles delightful!
Dedication + Self Discipline + Voyage of Discovery = Respect x 100
Oh, Shari, there’s always so much to learn from you! I love the idea of discovering the potential of each colour new a monochromatic study. That would be one way way for me to ‘get to know’ my colours more intimately.
Was the lightest color also a product of the Perylene Green?