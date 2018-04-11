All in a row

This morning, straight from the paint drawer, a tube of Perylene Green. I’m pretty certain I’ve used it on my palette before because the tube is squished down to almost empty, but again, using it on its own makes me realize that I don’t know much about it. It’s a blackish green, almost grey when diluted. Probably wonderful for dark green foliage although I tend to mix most of my own greens when painting outdoors. I’ve only just started this little project, but I intend to work each spread in my sketchbook the same way: one tube of paint, no preliminary drawing with pencil or ink (hence the wonky bottles), a simple subject and hopefully a little discovery of colour each day.