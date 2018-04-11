All in a row

Posted: April 11, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |11 Comments

This morning, straight from the paint drawer, a tube of Perylene Green. I’m pretty certain I’ve used it on my palette before because the tube is squished down to almost empty, but again, using it on its own makes me realize that I don’t know much about it. It’s a blackish green, almost grey when diluted. Probably wonderful for dark green foliage although I tend to mix most of my own greens when painting outdoors. I’ve only just started this little project, but I intend to work each spread in my sketchbook the same way: one tube of paint, no preliminary drawing with pencil or ink (hence the wonky bottles), a simple subject and hopefully a little discovery of colour each day.

WonkyBottles.jpg

 

11 Comments on “All in a row”

  1. Jane Hannah says:
    April 11, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Brilliant outcome and brilliant idea Shari -)

    Reply
  2. Susan says:
    April 11, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Great project, Shari.

    Reply
  3. bmweeks says:
    April 11, 2018 at 11:47 am

    I’ve been refreshing my palettes lately and love this idea!

    Reply
  4. Alison says:
    April 11, 2018 at 11:50 am

    You say “wonky”, I say “lovely”. As always, the drawing skills are in evidence. Great sketchbook idea.

    Reply
  5. Chris Rusk says:
    April 11, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    This piece reminds me of vintage illustration and photography from the 40’s & early 50’s.
    The colour is so intriguing – thanks for sharing it!

    Reply
  6. Barbara Beynon says:
    April 11, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Using one color per sketch as a way of getting to know your paints in a new way is a great idea–I may have to steal it! I’m not familiar with Perilyne Green and like the look of it a lot. Worked really well as a monochromatic sketch, I think.

    Reply
  7. mayelalameda says:
    April 11, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Fabulous exercise Shari. Love the highlights.

    Reply
  8. Sigrun says:
    April 11, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    What a great idea – love to see what you come up with!

    Reply
  9. anne farmer says:
    April 11, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    wonky bottles delightful!

    Reply
  10. TonyU says:
    April 11, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Dedication + Self Discipline + Voyage of Discovery = Respect x 100

    Reply
  11. Pam Lopez says:
    April 11, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Oh, Shari, there’s always so much to learn from you! I love the idea of discovering the potential of each colour new a monochromatic study. That would be one way way for me to ‘get to know’ my colours more intimately.
    Was the lightest color also a product of the Perylene Green?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s