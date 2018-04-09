Alice dreaming

Alice dreamingPosted: April 9, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
Alice is dreaming of warmer days and I’m working on a new (as of today) project of trying out some little-used colours in my paint drawers. Today’s colour is Quinacridone Burnt Orange by Daniel Smith. It’s a deep orange beauty of a pigment, and dark enough at full strength for Alice’s closed eyes and the velour of her bed. For this foray into hues and shades, I’m working in a Pentalic Aqua Journal, 5.5 x 5.5″ — an ideal small size for daily sketching when time is limited.
Labs make the best models! Of course that is if food is not around…ha. Your daily sketching has been a huge inspiration for me to do the same.
Love how you are testing the colors….such a great idea!
Lovely sketch!
Nouvelle abonnée de France
Bienvenue!!
We all love Alice!!! She’s such a good girl! Thank you for the sketch.
I love this color. It definitely looks like a burnt orange, if I ever saw one.
You are getting a nice variety of shades with one color. The same with the model. I have to try all this.
And everyone loves Alice. I feel like I know her.