Alice dreaming

Alice is dreaming of warmer days and I’m working on a new (as of today) project of trying out some little-used colours in my paint drawers. Today’s colour is Quinacridone Burnt Orange by Daniel Smith. It’s a deep orange beauty of a pigment, and dark enough at full strength for Alice’s closed eyes and the velour of her bed. For this foray into hues and shades, I’m working in a Pentalic Aqua Journal, 5.5 x 5.5″ — an ideal small size for daily sketching when time is limited.

  1. Carol says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Labs make the best models! Of course that is if food is not around…ha. Your daily sketching has been a huge inspiration for me to do the same.

  2. Dee says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Love how you are testing the colors….such a great idea!

  3. Alison says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Lovely sketch!

  4. Cathy says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Nouvelle abonnée de France

  5. Donna says:
    April 9, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    We all love Alice!!! She’s such a good girl! Thank you for the sketch.

  6. Jess T. says:
    April 9, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    I love this color. It definitely looks like a burnt orange, if I ever saw one.

  7. Judy Sopher says:
    April 9, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    You are getting a nice variety of shades with one color. The same with the model. I have to try all this.

    And everyone loves Alice. I feel like I know her.

