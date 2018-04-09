Alice dreaming

Alice is dreaming of warmer days and I’m working on a new (as of today) project of trying out some little-used colours in my paint drawers. Today’s colour is Quinacridone Burnt Orange by Daniel Smith. It’s a deep orange beauty of a pigment, and dark enough at full strength for Alice’s closed eyes and the velour of her bed. For this foray into hues and shades, I’m working in a Pentalic Aqua Journal, 5.5 x 5.5″ — an ideal small size for daily sketching when time is limited.