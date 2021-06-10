The last of the peonies

My friend Susanne gave me this bouquet of peonies when I painted in her garden last week. I’m fortunate to have them because the ones that remained on the plants at her house were mostly destroyed in a storm later that day. And if you have peonies in your garden, you know what that means because sometimes the delicate petals on peonies don’t recover after heavy rain.

They’ve been in a vase on my counter all week and today is probably the last day of the blooms. When they start to go, all the papery petals drop at once, which is what started to happen to one flower just before I got them outside. Painted quickly before all the petals blew away in the wind, on a quarter sheet of Saunders Waterford 140lb CP paper.

