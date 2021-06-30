An invitation to our Urban Sketching Summer Retreat on Madeline Island

It’s official! The Urban Sketching Summer Retreat on Madeline Island is on and it’ll be my first in-person sketching workshop since the start of the pandemic. I’m glad to confirm my attendence, along with three other instructors, now that we’re fully vaccinated and the travel outlook is far more positive this summer. This event was postponed from last summer, so it’s wonderful that it’s back on and that I’ll be teaching alongside Paul Heaston, Uma Kelkar and James Richards! Dates are August 16-20, 2021.

We’ve been working hard to plan this workshop, together with the very capable folks at Madeline Island School of the Arts, and we’re all so excited to be teaching in-person again. We’re also thrilled that it’s a group event, with five full days of sketching, lively group meals, and some great talks we’ve planned for the evenings.

If you don’t know about the school or its location, have a look at the MISA facilities, the beautiful island site on Lake Superior, and a description of our immersive week together. I am SO looking forward to teaching and sketching with people again! There are very few spaces left for this event, so make sure you secure your spot today. To find out more and to register, here’s the link. As for the sketch below, that’s Tom’s Burned Down Café on Madeline Island. Hope to see you there in August!!