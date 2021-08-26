Idaho car sketching

I did some sketching while driving through southern Idaho on the way to Utah. Yes, I was the passenger! The landscape in that part of the state is quite striking — the rolling fields are golden yellow and the rounded hills are a soft green. These were mostly done in the section between Swan Valley and Idaho Falls on a stretch of road that runs along the Snake River.

Sometimes people ask how to draw a constantly changing landscape. I try to take a picture of it in my head and then I put down two or three pen lines. For most of these, I started with the top lines of the yellow fields. Then I added the road. And finally the far hills. Then I add in the details like trees, posts, power lines. Colour is washed on quite quickly because I want to get it right in one go. These were sketched on a hardcover Stillman & Birn Beta book, 9 in x 12 in. The hardcover format makes it really nice for working in a moving vehicle.