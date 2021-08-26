Idaho car sketching

Idaho car sketchingPosted: August 26, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 15 Comments
I did some sketching while driving through southern Idaho on the way to Utah. Yes, I was the passenger! The landscape in that part of the state is quite striking — the rolling fields are golden yellow and the rounded hills are a soft green. These were mostly done in the section between Swan Valley and Idaho Falls on a stretch of road that runs along the Snake River.
Sometimes people ask how to draw a constantly changing landscape. I try to take a picture of it in my head and then I put down two or three pen lines. For most of these, I started with the top lines of the yellow fields. Then I added the road. And finally the far hills. Then I add in the details like trees, posts, power lines. Colour is washed on quite quickly because I want to get it right in one go. These were sketched on a hardcover Stillman & Birn Beta book, 9 in x 12 in. The hardcover format makes it really nice for working in a moving vehicle.
Your sketches made while a passenger in a moving car are really amazing! I can “see” the landscape as it shifts from place to place. Thanks for telling us how you achieved this!
LikeLike
thanks Jean!
LikeLike
Love your traveling sketches. I have enjoyed past travels through those landscapes.
LikeLike
Thanks Cindy.
LikeLike
Have tried to do this but it is not easy. Appreciate your description of how you do this. Your “sketches” on one page make for a lovely depiction of the land.
LikeLike
thanks Judy!
LikeLike
Super on thr move sketches Shari, I have done that but not with such competence. Love the format.
LikeLike
Thanks so much Doug!
LikeLike
Beautiful! and great practice to capture a minds-eye image then paint. I’m almost car sick just thinking about it – really. Its something I just can’t do in a moving car.
LikeLike
I didn’t think I would be able to do this either but surprisingly the motion doesn’t affect me when I am drawing. Thanks for writing De.
LikeLike
You are amazing. I have trouble sketching at a desk! These are just beautiful.
LikeLike
Thanks Gretta!
LikeLike
My uncle has lived in Swan Valley all of his adult life. My wife is an I Idaho girl. Been there many times. That was a nice drive to Idaho Falls and Pocatello. And, of course, Utah is gorgeous in so many ways! Loved the sketches! Looking forward to your sketches from there!
LikeLike
Tim, we loved that area of Idaho. Of course we were just passing through but I would definitely like to go back to explore more. We were staying in Victor as a gateway to Teton Park, so we did spend a bit of time there. On a map it looked quite close to the park but of course the map doesn’t show that you have to drive through Teton Pass! Despite that, we also got to spend a day hiking around Jenny Lake. Another place we will go back to. There is so much incredible beauty in this area. Thanks for writing!
LikeLike
Great tips. I like the series on a page. I’ve done some of this myself, it’s a great way to remember a scenic route.
LikeLike