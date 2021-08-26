Idaho car sketching

I did some sketching while driving through southern Idaho on the way to Utah. Yes, I was the passenger! The landscape in that part of the state is quite striking — the rolling fields are golden yellow and the rounded hills are a soft green. These were mostly done in the section between Swan Valley and Idaho Falls on a stretch of road that runs along the Snake River.

Sometimes people ask how to draw a constantly changing landscape. I try to take a picture of it in my head and then I put down two or three pen lines. For most of these, I started with the top lines of the yellow fields. Then I added the road. And finally the far hills. Then I add in the details like trees, posts, power lines. Colour is washed on quite quickly because I want to get it right in one go. These were sketched on a hardcover Stillman & Birn Beta book, 9 in x 12 in. The hardcover format makes it really nice for working in a moving vehicle.

  1. Jean says:
    August 27, 2021 at 1:01 am

    Your sketches made while a passenger in a moving car are really amazing! I can “see” the landscape as it shifts from place to place. Thanks for telling us how you achieved this!

  2. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    August 27, 2021 at 2:25 am

    Love your traveling sketches. I have enjoyed past travels through those landscapes.

  3. Judy Sopher says:
    August 27, 2021 at 3:44 am

    Have tried to do this but it is not easy. Appreciate your description of how you do this. Your “sketches” on one page make for a lovely depiction of the land.

  4. Douglas Elliot says:
    August 27, 2021 at 4:32 am

    Super on thr move sketches Shari, I have done that but not with such competence. Love the format.

  5. De says:
    August 27, 2021 at 6:18 am

    Beautiful! and great practice to capture a minds-eye image then paint. I’m almost car sick just thinking about it – really. Its something I just can’t do in a moving car.

  6. Gretta Benson says:
    August 27, 2021 at 8:08 am

    You are amazing. I have trouble sketching at a desk! These are just beautiful.

  7. Tim Ross says:
    August 27, 2021 at 9:03 am

    My uncle has lived in Swan Valley all of his adult life. My wife is an I Idaho girl. Been there many times. That was a nice drive to Idaho Falls and Pocatello. And, of course, Utah is gorgeous in so many ways! Loved the sketches! Looking forward to your sketches from there!

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      August 27, 2021 at 9:09 am

      Tim, we loved that area of Idaho. Of course we were just passing through but I would definitely like to go back to explore more. We were staying in Victor as a gateway to Teton Park, so we did spend a bit of time there. On a map it looked quite close to the park but of course the map doesn’t show that you have to drive through Teton Pass! Despite that, we also got to spend a day hiking around Jenny Lake. Another place we will go back to. There is so much incredible beauty in this area. Thanks for writing!

  8. Alison R. Hall says:
    August 27, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    Great tips. I like the series on a page. I’ve done some of this myself, it’s a great way to remember a scenic route.

