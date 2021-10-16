Pressure wash

My sketching outing at the boat club was ruined by drizzle so I wandered around to take a few photos of the boats that had recently been put in dry dock. Between two hulls, I spotted the bottom of a yellow slicker and some rain boots. I approached from another direction, hoping to get a better photo of the man in the striking yellow poncho who was pressure-washing his blue boat. In these situations, I try to be discreet, but I’m always a bit self-conscious in case my subject sees me. There was nowhere to hide from that vantage point, though, so I took the photo anyway. As soon I did, the man in the slicker started walking towards me, and I was ready with my usual speech, “I hope you don’t mind, I am just taking some reference images for painting…” But as he got closer he waved and I realized he was approaching because we knew each other. We both used to work at the same college where he was the technician for our computer labs. We often talked about how much he was looking forward to retirement so he could spend more time sailing. Now he spends his summers on the water, part of autumn trying to get the zebra mussels off the boats, and the rest of the time growing a bushy beard which is the reason I didn’t recognize him in the first place.