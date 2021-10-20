Étang aux Hérons

A visit to the Technoparc Oiseaux was long overdue. I’ve been meaning to sketch there since early September when the wetlands were drained from several sinkholes, likely caused by the underground tunnelling of the REM. I didn’t see it at its worst but I think Étang aux Hérons has slowly been filling up again and as I sketched, ducks landed and swam across the pond. A good sign, indeed.

This is one of my favourite places to paint in Montreal. It’s surrounded by the airport, industrial buildings and the REM construction, but when I’m facing this scene with a paintbrush in my hand, it’s as if I’m a million miles away from civilization.