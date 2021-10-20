Étang aux HéronsPosted: October 20, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
A visit to the Technoparc Oiseaux was long overdue. I’ve been meaning to sketch there since early September when the wetlands were drained from several sinkholes, likely caused by the underground tunnelling of the REM. I didn’t see it at its worst but I think Étang aux Hérons has slowly been filling up again and as I sketched, ducks landed and swam across the pond. A good sign, indeed.
This is one of my favourite places to paint in Montreal. It’s surrounded by the airport, industrial buildings and the REM construction, but when I’m facing this scene with a paintbrush in my hand, it’s as if I’m a million miles away from civilization.
I love revisiting “those old familiar places” through your sketches and flash-backing to
scenes you captured there over the years throughout different seasons. I’m beginning to feel right at home in your neighborhood now! Thank you for sharing such awesome work.
LikeLike
Gayle, thanks!! I only discovered the Technoparc last November so I’ve been waiting to see this while the trees still had their autumn colours.
LikeLike
Loving your sketchbook postings, nice fresh work!
LikeLike
Thanks so much Bill! And I am looking forward to watching you paint portraits tonight!!
LikeLike
Far away from the madding crowd!! Nice work cool
LikeLike
I’ve got to visit this place, eventually!
LikeLike
I love the way you can take what might be construed as drab or… and make it lovely? I hope to learn some of that as I continue on. Thanks.
LikeLike
I love how you get the reflections in the water! I’m still working on this so as not to get mud. Thanks for the inspiration!
LikeLike
You are so clever.
I hope its ok but whenever the opportunity arises, I brag to other sketchers that we’re friends in order to enjoy some of your reflected glory, like the underside of a “best before” zucchini with you as the glossy golden table top on which it rests. Yesterday I went sketching with Bob Altwein and Gerry Nicol from out here . Afterwards they came back to my place for supper and ended up drooling over the paintings of yours I have . It made me feel important, so thanks for that.
Hope you and your family are well. Is your son still in the interior? Have you packed your trailer for Florida yet? So far, we are still booked for a month in Palm Springs starting mid January.
Come visit.
Your covid tired friend, Wayne
>
LikeLike