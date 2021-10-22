Kaitlin

Posted: October 22, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |9 Comments

Portraits in watercolour are so difficult! As part of my role as a volunteer on the Education Committee of the CSPWC, last night I had the pleasure of moderating a Zoom workshop — Portraits and Figures in Watercolour — for Bill Rogers. Since my duties as a moderator were not too time-consuming, I painted along.

Bill has a wonderful way of teaching. He takes his time getting the drawing right, explaining the planes of the face and looking at shadows, highlights and halftones. He makes it looks so easy, and that comes from years of practice. He uses a limited palette — mostly Raw Sienna, Cadmium Red, Alizarin Crimson, Cerulean Blue, Ultramarine Blue, and Burnt Sienna — and starts by painting the shadows first. I painted on a sheet of Baohong watercolour paper for this. As you can see, the eyes aren’t quite lined up and I really messed up the washes on the neck, but I learned a ton from Bill and I hope to try this again on better paper.

This workshop was part of the Education Program of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour. We have more exciting workshops and demos coming up this fall, so please have a look or get on our mailing list.

9 Comments on “Kaitlin”

  1. Judy Sopher says:
    October 22, 2021 at 3:32 pm

    This is just lovely, Shari. Use if whites and the shadows work so well. I was never good at portraits so I really admire this painting.

  2. Muriel Scott-Smithl says:
    October 22, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    Soulful!

  3. Susan says:
    October 22, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    Shari, I think this is amazing.

  4. Denise says:
    October 22, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    Wow, quite the departure from what we’re used to seeing of your work. Speaking from From experience, watercolor portraits are quite the challenge, but this is wonderful! Thanks for sharing your work and the few tips from your instructor

  5. sandidureice says:
    October 22, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    This is lovely! There is so much personality there. And thank you for introducing the CSPWC.CA. I have just purchased a streaming demo from them. x

  6. patjoans says:
    October 22, 2021 at 10:04 pm

    Simply beautiful!!

