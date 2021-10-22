Kaitlin

Portraits in watercolour are so difficult! As part of my role as a volunteer on the Education Committee of the CSPWC, last night I had the pleasure of moderating a Zoom workshop — Portraits and Figures in Watercolour — for Bill Rogers. Since my duties as a moderator were not too time-consuming, I painted along.

Bill has a wonderful way of teaching. He takes his time getting the drawing right, explaining the planes of the face and looking at shadows, highlights and halftones. He makes it looks so easy, and that comes from years of practice. He uses a limited palette — mostly Raw Sienna, Cadmium Red, Alizarin Crimson, Cerulean Blue, Ultramarine Blue, and Burnt Sienna — and starts by painting the shadows first. I painted on a sheet of Baohong watercolour paper for this. As you can see, the eyes aren’t quite lined up and I really messed up the washes on the neck, but I learned a ton from Bill and I hope to try this again on better paper.

This workshop was part of the Education Program of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour. We have more exciting workshops and demos coming up this fall, so please have a look or get on our mailing list.