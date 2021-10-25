Announcing “Sketching Markets in Ink and Watercolour” — a new online class

Ever since I started urban sketching ten years ago (yes, it’s the tenth anniversary of my blog this month!) I’ve loved sketching in markets. In fact, the first meeting of Urban Sketchers Montreal (which I co-founded with Marc Taro Holmes) was in Marché Jean Talon. When I was a college teacher I sometimes planned long breaks in my schedule so I could sneak off to the market to sketch between classes. And of course, in my travels as an urban sketching instructor, I’ve been fortunate to sketch in wonderful markets around the world.

So it made perfect sense to share my passion for markets by creating this sketching course, and basing it at my favourite market of all — Montreal’s Marché Jean Talon. I’m partial to Marché Jean Talon because it’s in my home town. But it’s also one of the world’s great markets. This year, as harvest season approached and I began to see the market stalls bursting with freshly-picked produce, I decided to create this course and share my love for sketching markets!

In Sketching Markets in Ink & Watercolour, I’ll show you how to:

Combine expressive ink lines with colourful watercolour washes

Simplify a busy scene with large shapes and repeating patterns

Contrast brights and neutrals for maximum visual punch

Integrate people into your sketches using simplified lines

Add lettering and signage, which contribute local character to any urban scene

If you want to learn more about the course, have a look at the trailer.

And as always, there is a special introductory price this week. The regular course price is $35 USD or $47 CDN, but I’ve discounted it for this first week to $30 USD or $42 CDN. The launch week special expires on Sunday, October 31st at midnight ET, and there’s no coupon necessary at checkout.