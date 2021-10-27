Yellow outline

Last evening on a Zoom with friends, I drew the bottles on my windowsill. I’ve drawn these bottles before, but never with a brush, and never at the end of the day when it’s almost dark outside. I love the bottle shapes — which is why they ended up on that shelf in the first place — and they are even more interesting because there’s a variety of transparent and opaque surfaces, as well as a bit of colour and a few labels. This was mostly finished in the 45 minute Zoom, but I added a bit of calligraphy today when everything else was dry. Sketched in my Etchr Perfect Sketchbook, which is perfect for this type of thing.