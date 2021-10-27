Yellow outline

Yellow outlinePosted: October 27, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
Last evening on a Zoom with friends, I drew the bottles on my windowsill. I’ve drawn these bottles before, but never with a brush, and never at the end of the day when it’s almost dark outside. I love the bottle shapes — which is why they ended up on that shelf in the first place — and they are even more interesting because there’s a variety of transparent and opaque surfaces, as well as a bit of colour and a few labels. This was mostly finished in the 45 minute Zoom, but I added a bit of calligraphy today when everything else was dry. Sketched in my Etchr Perfect Sketchbook, which is perfect for this type of thing.
Wow , is that all alcohol?
What are you implying?? Purely coincidence that good shapes come from gin and tequila and wine bottles : )
Interesting approach.
I have a question. What is the website where you can see views from windows-in many countries? I thought I had bookmarked it but now I cannot find it. Thanks
HI Judy. That site is called Window Swap.
I had to laugh about the first comment…about alcohol bottles. I have a beautiful bottle on my kitchen windowsill that is very alcoholic–and I love it! I especially like the green bottle on the left. Cheers to your creativity in sketching them! 🥂
I had to laugh too. That is from my friend Wayne. The green bottle on the left is a great shape. That’s Greek Retsina. It’s both a good shape and good wine.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙌🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️Love the gin bottles! Hendrix! Right? That yellow background makes the bottles glow! Very inviting!!
