Santa Barbara Day One

It’s been ages since I visited Santa Barbara, and I’ve forgotten what a beautiful city it is. White stucco buildings, clay roofs, lots of tall palms, and plenty of street life. So much to sketch! I’ll be teaching a couple of workshops here this week, and as I always do, I did a tour of my demo locations this morning so I can figure out what we’ll be sketching.

The weather was unexpectedly cold and overcast when I got up to the Old Mission Santa Barbara. And I couldn’t get the paper to dry in the mist! So much for the clear blue California sky and sharp shadows I was expecting. Hopefully it will be better when I get there with the group!

I also painted a view of the beach and the city from Stearns Wharf. The architectural shapes and contrasting lights and darks are so interesting from there, but it’s really those skinny wiggly palms that I love best.

And finally, two years later than planned, I got to meet artist Brenda Swenson who is just finishing her workshop with French Escapade as mine begins. We’ve been Facebook friends for ages, but what a treat to meet her in person!