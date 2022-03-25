Royal Terns and Sailor’s Ears: a few things from the beach

Posted: March 25, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |4 Comments

On our last trip to Sanibel Island at the end of 2021, I did lots of sketching on the beach. Sanibel is known for being a shelling mecca of sorts, and I love to collect stuff after a storm when you find not only shells but sea urchins, starfish and crabs. If they’re not too stinky, I create a still life on the beach and sketch them from my chair.

This year we brought the recording stuff to the beach and filmed a little on-location video called “Sketching Shells in Sanibel“. It’s free, and you can see it on my teaching website. I’ve even included a supply list and a reference photo if you want to try your hand at sketching them too.

If you signed up for Sketchbook Revival this week, you might have painted a Royal Tern with me. Here’s the final sketch. And if you forgot to sign up, it’s not too late to watch lots of fun sessions. Here’s the link!

4 Comments on “Royal Terns and Sailor’s Ears: a few things from the beach”

  1. beth says:
    March 25, 2022 at 4:09 pm

    I’ve always wanted to visit Sanibel – thanks for sharing a bit of it

    Like

    Reply
  2. Jean A Paterson says:
    March 25, 2022 at 4:14 pm

    Thanks very much for your demo video from Sanibel island, with its beautiful shells!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Joan Tavolott says:
    March 25, 2022 at 4:32 pm

    I love all the shells you collected. They make a great still life for painting. I will eventually get to your lesson in Sketchbook Revival. I can’t keep up with the pace of 2 lessons a day and also get out to do my own sketching. lol

    Like

    Reply
  4. Thierry K says:
    March 26, 2022 at 3:27 am

    I have uploaded the shell lesson one or two weeks ago. I will look where is Sannibel now ;-).
    I bought the fresh flowers lesson. I have to finish it , and I will be ready for all the spring flowers.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s