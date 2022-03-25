Royal Terns and Sailor’s Ears: a few things from the beach

On our last trip to Sanibel Island at the end of 2021, I did lots of sketching on the beach. Sanibel is known for being a shelling mecca of sorts, and I love to collect stuff after a storm when you find not only shells but sea urchins, starfish and crabs. If they’re not too stinky, I create a still life on the beach and sketch them from my chair.

This year we brought the recording stuff to the beach and filmed a little on-location video called “Sketching Shells in Sanibel“. It’s free, and you can see it on my teaching website. I’ve even included a supply list and a reference photo if you want to try your hand at sketching them too.

If you signed up for Sketchbook Revival this week, you might have painted a Royal Tern with me. Here’s the final sketch. And if you forgot to sign up, it’s not too late to watch lots of fun sessions. Here’s the link!