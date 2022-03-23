Wrapped or discarded

For many years there was no black pigment on my palette. I’ve always been taught to make rich darks from the darkest pigments on my palette. And that works most of the time. But sometimes you just want to dip into a real black — like when you are sketching a lamp post or a municipal trash bin, or in today’s example — a pile of discarded tires. There is real pleasure in diluting your chosen black down to a truly neutral grey, and also layering up to a deep black.

For that reason, I have several blacks in my paint drawer. This one is Peach Black and I love it because it is not overly granulating like Lunar Black. I also love Chromium Black which is a little bit warmer. And a gorgeous warmer grey, like on the utility pole, is the result of mixing black with Naples Yellow.