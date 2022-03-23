Wrapped or discarded

Wrapped or discardedPosted: March 23, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
For many years there was no black pigment on my palette. I’ve always been taught to make rich darks from the darkest pigments on my palette. And that works most of the time. But sometimes you just want to dip into a real black — like when you are sketching a lamp post or a municipal trash bin, or in today’s example — a pile of discarded tires. There is real pleasure in diluting your chosen black down to a truly neutral grey, and also layering up to a deep black.
For that reason, I have several blacks in my paint drawer. This one is Peach Black and I love it because it is not overly granulating like Lunar Black. I also love Chromium Black which is a little bit warmer. And a gorgeous warmer grey, like on the utility pole, is the result of mixing black with Naples Yellow.
Hopefully you’ve got some happy, bright colours in that drawer too? Or do they all enjoy the luxury of living on your palette?
It’s such a grey day today. I went out looking for colour and this is all I could come up with. March is the ugly month here…
The happy colours come out next month when I teach in Santa Barbara.
Amazing what you do with the mundane things like old tires and trash cans! I had hoped to have been able to join you in Santa Barbara, but I guess I will “visit” there via your much anticipated posts. Enjoy your trip.
Thanks for the lesson on choosing black. I too was always told NEVER to use black! Only recently have I “allowed” myself to tread where I was once forbidden. Mixing it with other colors gives me a new choice of neutral. It is not always nor often used but on occasion I do indulge.
I like the color of the utility pole. It’s seems to me that the same color is used for the utility bin.
I’ve never seen a better looking pile of tires! Thanks for the information on black pigments, it’s helpful to learn about pigments from an artist.
