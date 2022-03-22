On thin ice

On thin icePosted: March 22, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 2 Comments
There’s no boats in the water yet in Pointe Claire, but I can see people working on them in the boatyard. That gives me something to look forward to. In the meantime, the breakwater has a little interest with a few good shapes and colours with which to create a composition — the deep blue water, the little bits of remaining ice, and a greenish rim of slush where the snow is slowly melting. There’s not much going on until two geese fly in. I can hear them before I see them. I’ve already started to add colour, but I grab my pencil and add them in as they gingerly tread across the ice.
Such clean fresh washes…as always! I especially like the sky.
Thanks Bernadette. I was trying out some new St. Petersburg watercolours, and the colours aren’t what I’m used to using, so that was a very experimental sky!
