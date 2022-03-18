The end of winter

It’s not a very pretty time of year in Montreal. The snow is melting into dirty puddles, garbage that was hidden in snow banks is slowly revealing itself, and, like last spring, we are discovering a winter’s worth of discarded masks. On the bright side, it’s now much more pleasant to walk outside this week. I was early for a walking date with a friend so I sketched this scene from my car — dirty snow and trash day in Westmount. Sketched in my Handbook Journal, 8″ x 8″, with a Platinum Carbon Desk pen and colours from my travel watercolour palette.