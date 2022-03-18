The end of winter

The end of winterPosted: March 18, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
It’s not a very pretty time of year in Montreal. The snow is melting into dirty puddles, garbage that was hidden in snow banks is slowly revealing itself, and, like last spring, we are discovering a winter’s worth of discarded masks. On the bright side, it’s now much more pleasant to walk outside this week. I was early for a walking date with a friend so I sketched this scene from my car — dirty snow and trash day in Westmount. Sketched in my Handbook Journal, 8″ x 8″, with a Platinum Carbon Desk pen and colours from my travel watercolour palette.
Really nice. I love how the tree’s shadow transitions from a rich gray on the pavement to a perfect shade of violet on the snow. It flows so effortlessly and shows the contours and difference in surface texture so well. The recycle box is spot on too! Made my Friday 😉
LikeLike
Chris, thank you. A little sunlight in the scene always helps.
LikeLike
I do like this one…ordinary life..Great!
LikeLike
Thanks Susan!
LikeLike
also the poop that no one picked up. I finally opened my windows and got fresh air. Not frozen shut anymore, but as I said to my friend in Austin, no one appreciates spring more the Montrealers
LikeLike
Oh yes, that too! I opened my windows for the first time too yesterday. Was I letting in the fresh air or letting out the stale air. Maybe both!
LikeLike
Discarded masks…people just drop them on the ground in parking lots here. Like they couldn’t wait until they got to their car to take it off?! The lavender colors in this are so pretty.
LikeLike
I enjoy your commentary along with the beautiful painting.
LikeLike
It’s a hard time of year, isn’t it? But you’ve captured the hope of spring with the sun and shadows and we know that better days are ahead.
LikeLike