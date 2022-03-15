Another yellow wall

It’s finally warm enough here to get out and do some sketching from my car. I left the house not knowing what I wanted to sketch, but I got on the road and ended up in Sainte Anne de Bellevue, in a parking lot facing the main street. I can’t tell you the joy I felt with the window cracked open and my sketchbook propped up against the steering wheel. It didn’t really matter what the view was! I was outside, sort of, and even though the trees were still bare and there were many patches of snow, there was definitely a whiff of spring in the air.