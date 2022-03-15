Another yellow wall

Posted: March 15, 2022

It’s finally warm enough here to get out and do some sketching from my car. I left the house not knowing what I wanted to sketch, but I got on the road and ended up in Sainte Anne de Bellevue, in a parking lot facing the main street. I can’t tell you the joy I felt with the window cracked open and my sketchbook propped up against the steering wheel. It didn’t really matter what the view was! I was outside, sort of, and even though the trees were still bare and there were many patches of snow, there was definitely a whiff of spring in the air.

3 Comments on “Another yellow wall”

  1. Donna says:
    March 15, 2022 at 4:52 pm

    There’s a feeling of the warming sun here. Do you have a favorite yellow? Seems like I’ve accumulated many yellows from different classes. Each instructor has their favorite and I have not found mine yet. It feels so good to get outside now. Hopefully we won’t have to go back to wearing masks! Thanks for all your posts!!!

  2. janice fleeetwood-bean says:
    March 15, 2022 at 6:15 pm

    you have a wonderful way of capurting the simple objects into sheer joy. love your blogs.jfb

