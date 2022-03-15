Another yellow wall

Another yellow wallPosted: March 15, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 3 Comments
It’s finally warm enough here to get out and do some sketching from my car. I left the house not knowing what I wanted to sketch, but I got on the road and ended up in Sainte Anne de Bellevue, in a parking lot facing the main street. I can’t tell you the joy I felt with the window cracked open and my sketchbook propped up against the steering wheel. It didn’t really matter what the view was! I was outside, sort of, and even though the trees were still bare and there were many patches of snow, there was definitely a whiff of spring in the air.
There’s a feeling of the warming sun here. Do you have a favorite yellow? Seems like I’ve accumulated many yellows from different classes. Each instructor has their favorite and I have not found mine yet. It feels so good to get outside now. Hopefully we won’t have to go back to wearing masks! Thanks for all your posts!!!
you have a wonderful way of capurting the simple objects into sheer joy. love your blogs.jfb
Janice, thank you so much. I did feel joy today. Thanks for having a look!
