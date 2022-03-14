Urban Winter: a new online course

Urban Winter: a new online coursePosted: March 14, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
If you’ve been following this blog for a while you’ve probably seen multiple paintings of this yellow house on Lakeshore Road. I’ve sketched it so many times, and when I was trying to come up with a subject for an online course based on an urban scene in winter, this was the obvious choice. It has so many elements that make it fun to draw — all those leaning poles and hanging wires, the curve in the road, the wet reflections, houses of different sizes and always a few pedestrians shivering at the bus stop.
In Urban Winter I spend a good amount of time doing a demonstration of a wet-in-wet technique for that shiny and slushy road, which is also what makes that scene interesting to me. If you’re curious, have a look at the trailer. You might enjoy painting this too!
I’m about to finish my third of your online courses, and at the risk of sounding like a total shill, I have to say how wonderfully they all dove-tail together. Each skillset is incorporated in, and reinforced by, the others, no matter what order they’re done in. After I finish the ones I’ve bought so far, I plan to do the water, and then this one. They’re just so good.
LikeLike
Kathryn, you can be a total shill for me anytime! Those kind words make me really happy. I put a lot of work into the courses so reading this just makes me smile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your effort really shows, they are so enjoyable and instructive. The detail, extreme close-ups, clear explanations- every time I go through the videos, I pick up something else that I had missed, because there’s just so much there. Thank you so much for making these. ❤
LikeLike
Hi Shari, just signed up for this latest workshop offering. Even with spring fast approaching, I have no problem with “more snow”!
LikeLike
Thanks so much Denise. I know it’s the end of winter but I had to do one more winter scene before the tulips come up. I never get tired of painting snow, but I am kind of fed up of shovelling : )
LikeLike
Shari, I thought I signed up for this course today, but when I went back to Safari it showed the account still open and said it reflected the tax and I should click to order. I don’t want to order twice and thought I did click on Apple Pay but perhaps not.I had a lot of distractions today and might have thought I did. If you could check, I would appreciate it. If not, I will go ahead and complete the order. Thanks!!! Jeanne
>
LikeLike
HI Jeanne. I just checked and it did not go through. That happens sometimes with Apple Pay. Can you try again please. And thanks for being such a great student!
LikeLike
This looks like a terrific course! It wil be great to learn how you tackled that seemingly frighteningly complicated reflection on the road. I see from the preview video that it’s a matter of breaking it down ahead of time and practicing. Looking forward to learning more.
Also, I’m amazed at how you prevented the adjacent yellow and blue from becoming an unwanted green in that wet-in-wet passage of the painting. Wow. Fresh, but never messy!
LikeLike