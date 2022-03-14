Urban Winter: a new online course

If you’ve been following this blog for a while you’ve probably seen multiple paintings of this yellow house on Lakeshore Road. I’ve sketched it so many times, and when I was trying to come up with a subject for an online course based on an urban scene in winter, this was the obvious choice. It has so many elements that make it fun to draw — all those leaning poles and hanging wires, the curve in the road, the wet reflections, houses of different sizes and always a few pedestrians shivering at the bus stop.

In Urban Winter I spend a good amount of time doing a demonstration of a wet-in-wet technique for that shiny and slushy road, which is also what makes that scene interesting to me. If you’re curious, have a look at the trailer. You might enjoy painting this too!