Bus stopPosted: February 5, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
It was really too cold to sit in the car to paint today, but the morning light was so good I did it anyway. I felt guilty for turning on the engine several times to warm up the inside of the car, but that was the only way I could paint.
So what is my technique for quick painting like this? (BTW, I wish I had taken process shots of this but it was just too cold to think about that.) The important thing I wanted to convey was the pattern of bright whites and shadows going across the houses and road. I started by painting the yellow building, then the sky, and then went directly into the shadow shapes (making sure the yellow was dry before adding the building shadow). Working with a big round brush, I painted quickly and directly. I didn’t want to use too much water because of the drying time involved, so my brush was wet enough but not drippy. When the big shadow shapes were done, I added the smaller darks and then the trees. The girl waiting for the bus was an afterthought, so I painted her shrouded figure in with no preliminary drawing. Last step (with a smaller brush) was the details on the road and buildings, and the electric wires. I was done in about an hour, but it took about two for my feet to thaw. Painted on Saunders Waterford Rough, 15″ x 11″.
Reblogged this on By the Mighty Mumford and commented:
I’LL BET THE COFFEE’S READY IN THERE! 🙂
How beautiful! I could weep at the coolness of it all.
Shari, this is another in a long line of absolutely magical depictions of snowy places. I am enjoying each one as they come! I would love to take a workshop with you..unfortunately, the one date I have been able to find, in mid March, I can’t do it. Any chance there will be more workshops added?
And to think, it’s in the 70s (wierd, yes!) in the Bay Area today! It’s hard for me to imagine being somewhere so cold. (And the cold lasts for so long!) You’re an inspiration for getting out there to paint, not to mention the actual painting you did. But this brings me to a question – do you go out and find a spot where you can park (or sit in warmer weather) for a while and work undisturbed, then look around and figure out what to paint from what is available, or do you see something you want to paint, then have to hunt around for a place to set up? Kind of a chicken and egg scenario, or maybe it’s a little of both? I’ve been working on (a) leaving all the extraneous stuff at home so I can (b) get out and work in the real world more often. Sometimes I’ll see a good subject, but can’t find a good place to set up to paint it. I snap photos and work at home. Sometimes I find a perfect spot to set up, but the available subjects from that vantage point aren’t the always the most exciting, and I have to liberally modify them. Would love to hear your thoughts on that… maybe even as a blog post?
An hour of painting-unbelievable!
Great painting, great post! Thank you for your continued sharing. I have learned so much.
Best, Alice Kolb, Texas, USA
>