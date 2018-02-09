Phalaenopsis

Posted: February 9, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

Here’s one I had to do twice to get a decent result. For my first attempt the orchids came out well, but I messed up the background by adding a shadow that was too dark. And then tried to hide it by adding more dark. And then completely darkened the background, which did not make a good foil for the already dark orchids. The whole thing ended up in the recycling bin. I tried it again today but this time kept a lighter background. A colour tip for Phalaenopsis like this: try Permanent Magenta as your main orchid colour. I just happened to have an old tube of this in my studio and it was just right.Phalaenopsis

6 Comments on “Phalaenopsis”

  1. Rita M Cleary says:
    February 9, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Besutiful!

    Reply
  2. Bernadette says:
    February 9, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    As much as I enjoy your snowy winter scenes it’s nice to think of the luscious color of orchids. Can Spring be far behind? I hope it comes soon. Your painting is as always a treat for my eyes.
    Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  3. Leslie Blackwell says:
    February 9, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Thank you, Shari. Luscious colour

    Reply
  4. Hariette Christian says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Lovely!

    Reply
  5. ChesapkLady says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:20 am

    . . . and your greens. . . sigh!

    Reply
  6. Judy Sopher says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Lovely floral. Is there a non-permanent magenta that fades ? I always wonder about permanent alizarin crimson also.I have stopped using it as much lately. Thanks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s