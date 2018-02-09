PhalaenopsisPosted: February 9, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
Here’s one I had to do twice to get a decent result. For my first attempt the orchids came out well, but I messed up the background by adding a shadow that was too dark. And then tried to hide it by adding more dark. And then completely darkened the background, which did not make a good foil for the already dark orchids. The whole thing ended up in the recycling bin. I tried it again today but this time kept a lighter background. A colour tip for Phalaenopsis like this: try Permanent Magenta as your main orchid colour. I just happened to have an old tube of this in my studio and it was just right.
Besutiful!
As much as I enjoy your snowy winter scenes it’s nice to think of the luscious color of orchids. Can Spring be far behind? I hope it comes soon. Your painting is as always a treat for my eyes.
Thank you for sharing.
Thank you, Shari. Luscious colour
Lovely!
. . . and your greens. . . sigh!
Lovely floral. Is there a non-permanent magenta that fades ? I always wonder about permanent alizarin crimson also.I have stopped using it as much lately. Thanks.