Phalaenopsis

Here’s one I had to do twice to get a decent result. For my first attempt the orchids came out well, but I messed up the background by adding a shadow that was too dark. And then tried to hide it by adding more dark. And then completely darkened the background, which did not make a good foil for the already dark orchids. The whole thing ended up in the recycling bin. I tried it again today but this time kept a lighter background. A colour tip for Phalaenopsis like this: try Permanent Magenta as your main orchid colour. I just happened to have an old tube of this in my studio and it was just right.