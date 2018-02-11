Stuck in traffic

Stuck in trafficPosted: February 11, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
There’s so much traffic in Montreal these days, and it won’t get much better for years as work crews tear down and rebuild a major thoroughfare into downtown. There are plenty of detours, all of them congested, and they change weekly so you never know where you will end up. Ok, that’s the end of my complaining about traffic.
This was a scene I saw while stuck in one of those lineups a few days ago. I snapped a quick photo and painted it today because freezing rain is falling and I can’t paint outside. Now that I think about it, if the resident of this house steps out today, there is a good chance they will hit a patch of ice and slide right down those stairs.
I used to live in Montreal and I loved the city. You have captured exactly what I miss. I love this painting and I wish I was still living there traffic and all.
Ouch…I hope the homeowners didn’t have to go out. Great composition and values. Makes me want to stay indoors.
Love this!
This painting evokes strong memories of how difficult Montreal winters could be! Even though it is on average much colder in Winnipeg than Montreal, we get used to relentless “dry” cold without slush.
Fantastic! I absolutely love your work!
Shari, You are beyond compare! My son and daughter in law lived in Montreal the years they danced with Le Grande Ballet de Montreal. You have perfectly captured the winter moment with those stairs.- a dancers worst nightmare!