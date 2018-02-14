Coloured pencil people drawings

Coloured pencil people drawingsPosted: February 14, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
In my bag there are always two small sketchbooks. There used to be just one but I like the Stillman & Birn Nova series so much (especially the tan paper) that I have added that as well. Makes for a heavy bag, but I never know what will catch my eye when I have a few minutes to draw. Of course that means I also have to carry more drawing supplies. I bought a cheap set of fat coloured pencils that are double-sided (six pencils/twelve colours) and quite like layering them on the toned paper. And the best thing about the toned paper is that you get to add white!
Lovely! Do you remember brand name of small colored pencil set!
HI Suzanne.
I bought the set at Flying Tiger. I’m sure it’s a set for children. It looks like this but there is no brand name on it and mine are fatter with only six pencils in the set:
https://intl.target.com/p/yoobi-153-double-ended-colored-pencils-multicolor-12-pack/-/A-50041493?disable_sapphire=true&
Pencils are always great to have around in your bag. I like to have some watercolor pencils with me, too, as I can add water to the drawings later. Nice work!
Really nice drawings….kinda makes me want to bring out the coloured pencils I have stashed away!
WOW! I’m not a fan of pencils but this makes me rethink pencils.
I do love coloured pencil, used to great effect here. Great execution, lovely double page spreads. I think I know where you were doing these. 😉
these are so much fun! I can see you’re enjoying working on this paper!