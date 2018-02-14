Coloured pencil people drawings

Posted: February 14, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |7 Comments

In my bag there are always two small sketchbooks. There used to be just one  but I like the Stillman & Birn Nova series so much (especially the tan paper) that I have added that as well. Makes for a heavy bag, but I never know what will catch my eye when I have a few minutes to draw. Of course that means I also have to carry more drawing supplies. I bought a cheap set of fat coloured pencils that are double-sided (six pencils/twelve colours) and quite like layering them on the toned paper. And the best thing about the toned paper is that you get to add white!

PencilPeople2

PencilPeople

7 Comments on “Coloured pencil people drawings”

  1. Suzanne says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Lovely! Do you remember brand name of small colored pencil set!

    Reply
  2. -N- says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Pencils are always great to have around in your bag. I like to have some watercolor pencils with me, too, as I can add water to the drawings later. Nice work!

    Reply
  3. pamandherart says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Really nice drawings….kinda makes me want to bring out the coloured pencils I have stashed away!

    Reply
  4. Donna says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:57 am

    WOW! I’m not a fan of pencils but this makes me rethink pencils.

    Reply
  5. Alison says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    I do love coloured pencil, used to great effect here. Great execution, lovely double page spreads. I think I know where you were doing these. 😉

    Reply
  6. Suhita Shirodkar says:
    February 15, 2018 at 1:35 am

    these are so much fun! I can see you’re enjoying working on this paper!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s