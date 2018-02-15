Urban Sketchers Symposium in Porto, PortugalPosted: February 15, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 2 Comments
I’m thrilled and honoured once again to be teaching this summer at the Urban Sketchers Symposium in Porto, Portugal from July 18-21, 2018. The lineup of instructors and workshops is really spectacular! Registration starts on Saturday, February 17th at 15:00hrs GMT, and as always, tickets are likely to sell out quickly. Have a look at the full lineup of instructors and workshops: http://www.urbansketchers.org/p/usk-porto-2018.html
My workshop is called “Right up your alley: light, colour and shadow in Porto’s narrow spaces”. Looking at the possible workshop locations when I was writing my symposium proposal, I was intrigued by the patchwork of colour in the city’s narrow and hilly streets. This is something I often seek out when looking for places to sketch in Montreal, so I’m excited by the possibility of sketching these spaces in Porto. Have a look at a detailed document with all the workshop descriptions here. Hope to see you in Portugal!
So looking forward to seeing your work from this symposium Shari. I’ve just booked a holiday to Porto – my first visit- in October and am sure your sketches will whet my appetite!
Have a wonderful time! I am sure you and your students will be thrilled~