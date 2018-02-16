Jean-Pierre, from the front

Jean-Pierre, from the frontPosted: February 16, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
Last night in life-drawing studio, our model was Jean-Pierre. I’ve drawn him before. He is undoubtably one of the best models in Montreal but I’ve never been able to capture his face. If you read my post from 2012, you’ll see why.
This is my fourth week of Thursday evening long pose life drawing. Each week I’ve tried to capture the model with watercolour, but haven’t posted anything I’ve done. I think it’s because over the three hours, my watercolours have lost their freshness. Each one is overworked. Maybe three hours is too long for the way I paint.
This week I changed my working method. I did several quicker drawings over the same time period, using different media (pencil, conte, pastel). Jean-Pierre’s face is very long and angular so when you are drawing it, it almost feels like you are sculpting it with your drawing tools. This is the one that I think captures his likeness the best.
Personally, I find faces so difficult – realism? impression? a few lines? With watercolor, I think it would be really hard to do a good job over 3 hours – a shorter time, to me, makes sense. As well, color, if you are trying to be realistic, is a challenge. This drawing captures character, I think, or certainly makes me want to look at it more than once.
Very nice! 3 hours would end up overworked for me. Especially in watercolor. I don’t think I could even sit or stand still that long. Ha. But this portrait came out so well. (Of course)
Such nice work. I am enjoying nu pastels for this. Kind of new to it-10 weeks. But excited about the possibilities. ( everything I say here is subject to change in a moment.) So love your work. My wife and I say around my phone and ooo and awwwd on so many amazing work’s.
Her father painted from his cat daily and introduced me to the idea. Finest of luck to you.
I can’t imagine doing an extended pose with water colour. It seems to
me that water colour is best used for the kinds of loose, expressive cityscapes that you do or, in the hands of someone like wildlife artist Colin Loates, appropriate for meticulous realistic representations. Conte is the way to go for extended studies. Happy drawing!
Expresses character as well as facial features!