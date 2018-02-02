Left page, right page

Posted: February 2, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |8 Comments

On the left hand page of my sketchbook I occasionally test out pigments I am going to use in a sketch. Sometimes I also do warm up drawings or make notes. This spread is very much like the one with the Little Blue Heron. I intended to draw one thing but got sidetracked drawing another, so this left hand page is a combo of colour and creature.

Alice

On the right hand side of the spread is an old favourite. People have been asking where it’s been hiding. As you can see, it’s been quite hard to spot this winter but with the past few warm days the snow has melted, and, much like Wiarton Willie, the wheelbarrow saw its shadow in the snow today. FebruaryWheelbarrow

8 Comments on “Left page, right page”

  1. Nessa Neilson Morse says:
    February 2, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Sooooooo glad to see it’s first appearance of 2018! Thanks.

    Reply
  2. Nessa Neilson Morse says:
    February 2, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Oops, sorry, its.

    Reply
  3. Carol Cooney says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    I like the wheelbarrow a whole lot better than a groundhog!!

    Reply
  4. Larry Marshall says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    You made my day, Shari. I smile every time I see your wheelbarrow. I’ve even thought of leaning mine against a tree but we caught a woman stealing ours and so it’s now under lock and key 🙂

    Reply
  5. anne farmer says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Hooray!

    Reply
  6. gaelle1947 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    I too rejoiced in seeing your old faithful wheelbarrow. So, it it safe to predict that spring will come sooner to Montreal than to the East Coast? No shadows here today for sure!

    Reply
  7. Dee Ludwig says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    I think I have them all! Love every one of them!

    Reply
  8. rosjenke says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Thanks for the story of Willie. I always wondered what Groundhog Day was so I got sidetracked in Wikipedia. Good to see the wheelbarrow making an appearance 😊

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s