Left page, right page

Posted: February 2, 2018
On the left hand page of my sketchbook I occasionally test out pigments I am going to use in a sketch. Sometimes I also do warm up drawings or make notes. This spread is very much like the one with the Little Blue Heron. I intended to draw one thing but got sidetracked drawing another, so this left hand page is a combo of colour and creature.
On the right hand side of the spread is an old favourite. People have been asking where it’s been hiding. As you can see, it’s been quite hard to spot this winter but with the past few warm days the snow has melted, and, much like Wiarton Willie, the wheelbarrow saw its shadow in the snow today.
Sooooooo glad to see it’s first appearance of 2018! Thanks.
Oops, sorry, its.
I like the wheelbarrow a whole lot better than a groundhog!!
You made my day, Shari. I smile every time I see your wheelbarrow. I’ve even thought of leaning mine against a tree but we caught a woman stealing ours and so it’s now under lock and key 🙂
Hooray!
I too rejoiced in seeing your old faithful wheelbarrow. So, it it safe to predict that spring will come sooner to Montreal than to the East Coast? No shadows here today for sure!
I think I have them all! Love every one of them!
Thanks for the story of Willie. I always wondered what Groundhog Day was so I got sidetracked in Wikipedia. Good to see the wheelbarrow making an appearance 😊