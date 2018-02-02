Left page, right page

On the left hand page of my sketchbook I occasionally test out pigments I am going to use in a sketch. Sometimes I also do warm up drawings or make notes. This spread is very much like the one with the Little Blue Heron. I intended to draw one thing but got sidetracked drawing another, so this left hand page is a combo of colour and creature.

On the right hand side of the spread is an old favourite. People have been asking where it’s been hiding. As you can see, it’s been quite hard to spot this winter but with the past few warm days the snow has melted, and, much like Wiarton Willie, the wheelbarrow saw its shadow in the snow today.