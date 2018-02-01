Snow melt

I have to admit it was a relief when it snowed last night. The fresh white stuff covered an awful layer of thick ice that coated our city and made (dog) walking treacherous since last week. I couldn’t wait to get out to paint this morning, while the snow was still fresh and clean. This corner of Avenue Ste. Anne in Pointe Claire is one of my favourite spots for sketching, and just as I started to draw someone came out to shovel the entrance to the restaurant on the left. Perfect timing since a village scene is always better with a little life in it.