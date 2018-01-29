The first to goPosted: January 29, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
Last week I bought a grocery store bouquet from the 50% off bin. I like the flowers that are a little bit faded to start. As the bouquet droops I can pick off flowers one by one and paint them as they curl up and die. The roses were the first to go.
absolutely beautiful Shari, would you be willing to give me a rough idea how much time this took 1) to sketch and 2) to paint. The gentle balance of detail and loose painting is lovely.
Thanks so much! Sure, this was a pretty quick one. It took my about 10-15 minutes to draw before I walked the dog. When I got back it took about 45 minutes to paint. I painted it on a square of Fabriano CP that is about 12″ x 12″. I was aiming to touch the paper as little as possible with the brush, never going over an area more than twice (mostly in the leaves). I tried a new combo for green today that I like a lot: Prussian Blue and Cadmium Yellow. Makes the perfect green for rose foliage.
Lovely “memento mori “ theme too!
Yes, a perfect green. I love the overal ambiance of this painting.
Beautiful & very well described by Tylara – thanks for green answer – can you say how you got that delicate yellow in rose & table surface ?
I love how you’re pushing through a cold winter with work like this
Thanks
So lovely. One rose and so simple, but so beautiful. Since I don’t seem to do flowers well, I really appreciate this.