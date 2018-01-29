The first to go

Last week I bought a grocery store bouquet from the 50% off bin. I like the flowers that are a little bit faded to start. As the bouquet droops I can pick off flowers one by one and paint them as they curl up and die. The roses were the first to go.

  1. Tylara says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:28 am

    absolutely beautiful Shari, would you be willing to give me a rough idea how much time this took 1) to sketch and 2) to paint. The gentle balance of detail and loose painting is lovely.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      January 29, 2018 at 10:33 am

      Thanks so much! Sure, this was a pretty quick one. It took my about 10-15 minutes to draw before I walked the dog. When I got back it took about 45 minutes to paint. I painted it on a square of Fabriano CP that is about 12″ x 12″. I was aiming to touch the paper as little as possible with the brush, never going over an area more than twice (mostly in the leaves). I tried a new combo for green today that I like a lot: Prussian Blue and Cadmium Yellow. Makes the perfect green for rose foliage.

  2. Leslie Blackwell says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Lovely “memento mori “ theme too!

  3. DiniAlice says:
    January 29, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Yes, a perfect green. I love the overal ambiance of this painting.

  4. Soni says:
    January 29, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Beautiful & very well described by Tylara – thanks for green answer – can you say how you got that delicate yellow in rose & table surface ?

    I love how you’re pushing through a cold winter with work like this

    Thanks

  5. Judith Sopher says:
    January 29, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    So lovely. One rose and so simple, but so beautiful. Since I don’t seem to do flowers well, I really appreciate this.

