Try this at home

Someone asked me a question in the context of my online sketching class today. “Do you often do the drawing one day and add colour another day?” My answer was an unequivocal “no!”. I always add colour on location. In fact, I make sure that when I am sketching outdoors (or in my car) I leave enough time to add colour because I want my subject in front of me when I put the paint on my sketch.

But there is one place where you can’t add colour on location, and that is in a museum where only pencil drawing is allowed. Today Urban Sketchers Montreal met at the Museum of Fine Arts, where the security guards take their responsibilities quite seriously, popping up behind you while you are drawing to make sure you are not using pens or other forbidden drawing materials.

Marc Holmes and I sketched together in the galleries, first drawing some Mexican terracotta figurines and then a series of Roman marble heads and torsos. I really had no intention of adding colour later the way Marc often does, but when I got home I thought “why not?” I had included enough info in my drawings to feel confident adding a light wash on top of the pencil shading. And of course it got me thinking about trying this again. I am often a slave to the scene in front of me but I quite enjoyed the freedom (and the freshness) of adding colour in the comfort of my own studio. So the new answer to the student who asked the question about adding colour later, “Perhaps more often in the future!”