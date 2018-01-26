It’s all relativePosted: January 26, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
In early winter, the thought of sitting in my car to sketch on a -10°C day is daunting. But after an extended period of brutally cold temperatures that hover between -16°C and -20°C, a day when the thermometer reading is -10°C seems positively balmy. It’s all relative, isn’t it? In celebration of this warming trend, I took advantage of the day to sit in my car and sketch, something I haven’t done in a long time. It didn’t matter that I was facing into the sun with glare on the windshield. It didn’t matter that my feet were frozen. It was a celebration of a little something positive at the end of a cold and icy week, and it had to be marked with a sketch.
And it is beautiful!
Thanks Gail!
It is a pleasing composition of warms and cools. The warm color of the brick buildings and the sand on the road. What is the building at the end of the street? It looks like it has a row of columns.
Hi Shari:
This is beautiful- as are all your sketches – and your posts.
Susan
Hi Shari,
The colors and perspective pull me right in. I realize it was bitter cold, but there is warmth here. It’s beautiful and like Susan said (above) all your sketches are. I completely agree and look forward to every post.
~Nancy
love seeing your work. This one has a nice feel could it be your up mood shining through.
Reblogged this on By the Mighty Mumford and commented:
OPEN SIDE STREETS!!!! 🙂
Great sketch!
Oh my — this simply sparkles! Thanks for this view of winter at its clearest and best. Love your posts!