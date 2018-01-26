It’s all relative

Posted: January 26, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |9 Comments

In early winter, the thought of sitting in my car to sketch on a -10°C day is daunting. But after an extended period of brutally cold temperatures that hover between -16°C and -20°C, a day when the thermometer reading is -10°C seems positively balmy. It’s all relative, isn’t it? In celebration of this warming trend, I took advantage of the day to sit in my car and sketch, something I haven’t done in a long time. It didn’t matter that I was facing into the sun with glare on the windshield. It didn’t matter that my feet were frozen. It was a celebration of a little something positive at the end of a cold and icy week, and it had to be marked with a sketch.

RueRoi

9 Comments on “It’s all relative”

  1. Gail says:
    January 26, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    And it is beautiful!

    Reply
  2. Sue Anne Bottomley says:
    January 26, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    It is a pleasing composition of warms and cools. The warm color of the brick buildings and the sand on the road. What is the building at the end of the street? It looks like it has a row of columns.

    Reply
  3. susanjk says:
    January 26, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Hi Shari:

    This is beautiful- as are all your sketches – and your posts.

    Susan

    Sent from Outlook

    ________________________________

    Reply
  4. Nancy Johnson says:
    January 26, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Hi Shari,

    The colors and perspective pull me right in. I realize it was bitter cold, but there is warmth here. It’s beautiful and like Susan said (above) all your sketches are. I completely agree and look forward to every post.

    ~Nancy

    Reply
  5. a magic moment with holly says:
    January 26, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    love seeing your work. This one has a nice feel could it be your up mood shining through.

    Reply
  6. Jonathan Caswell says:
    January 26, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Reblogged this on By the Mighty Mumford and commented:
    OPEN SIDE STREETS!!!! 🙂

    Reply
  7. Kirk says:
    January 26, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Great sketch!

    Reply
  8. Barbara Stumpf says:
    January 26, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Oh my — this simply sparkles! Thanks for this view of winter at its clearest and best. Love your posts!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s