It’s all relative

In early winter, the thought of sitting in my car to sketch on a -10°C day is daunting. But after an extended period of brutally cold temperatures that hover between -16°C and -20°C, a day when the thermometer reading is -10°C seems positively balmy. It’s all relative, isn’t it? In celebration of this warming trend, I took advantage of the day to sit in my car and sketch, something I haven’t done in a long time. It didn’t matter that I was facing into the sun with glare on the windshield. It didn’t matter that my feet were frozen. It was a celebration of a little something positive at the end of a cold and icy week, and it had to be marked with a sketch.