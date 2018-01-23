Snow dayPosted: January 23, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
What was supposed to be my first day of school today turned out to be a snow day — or rather an ice storm day. Every student’s dream, and teachers too — getting that notification in the morning that school is closed for the day. I used some of the free time to paint the snowy view I saw as I walked through the park with Alice last night at dusk. Today it looks very different, with a thick coating of ice covering the branches — not nearly as misty or atmospheric.
I use a rough Two Rivers paper for this, along with brushes from my arsenal of riggers and stripers to build up layers of branches. A big blob each of Verditer Blue and Burnt Umber on my palette help me get the greys I want, and some white gouache mixed in at the end allows me to add some opaque streaks of blowing snow.
