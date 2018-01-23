Snow day

What was supposed to be my first day of school today turned out to be a snow day — or rather an ice storm day. Every student’s dream, and teachers too — getting that notification in the morning that school is closed for the day. I used some of the free time to paint the snowy view I saw as I walked through the park with Alice last night at dusk. Today it looks very different, with a thick coating of ice covering the branches — not nearly as misty or atmospheric.

I use a rough Two Rivers paper for this, along with brushes from my arsenal of riggers and stripers to build up layers of branches. A big blob each of Verditer Blue and Burnt Umber on my palette help me get the greys I want, and some white gouache mixed in at the end allows me to add some opaque streaks of blowing snow. Blizzard

  1. Rita says:
    January 23, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    The bit of yellow is just the right touch! Beautiful!

  2. Leslie says:
    January 23, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    very atmospheric!

  3. Mary says:
    January 23, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    I agree with Rita – the yellow ads magic. Love this painting!

  4. glwsketchworks says:
    January 23, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Beautiful Shari! It really brings out the feeling of winter.

  5. DiniAlice says:
    January 23, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    This is one of my favorites. I love the feeling of that cold snowy day and the bit of light In the distant sky.

  6. loisajay says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    such beautiful work.

  7. cbrucewarren says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    best ever snow painting!

  8. Tim Mancusi says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Fantastic.

  9. Donna says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Love it!! How long did it take you to paint this? Not long I’m sure. It would take me one-half a day!

