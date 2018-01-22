Patient Alice

Alice was very patient while I suffered through a terrible flu. She stuck by my side for many days while I lay prone on the sofa, too sick to even read a book. They say there are some bad viruses going around this year and the one that hit me sure was. I’m just starting to feel back to normal today but my drawing skills are soooo rusty. I struggled with the foreshortening on her body (look at all the corrections in the pencil lines) but of course it feels good to pick up a pencil again. Tomorrow: back to school!!