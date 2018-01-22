Patient Alice

Posted: January 22, 2018

Alice was very patient while I suffered through a terrible flu. She stuck by my side for many days while I lay prone on the sofa, too sick to even read a book. They say there are some bad viruses going around this year and the one that hit me sure was. I’m just starting to feel back to normal today but my drawing skills are soooo rusty. I struggled with the foreshortening on her body (look at all the corrections in the pencil lines) but of course it feels good to pick up a pencil again. Tomorrow: back to school!!

PatientAlice

16 Comments on “Patient Alice”

  1. Gelice says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    J’aime beaucoup vos croquis ! 🙂

  2. Lisa Bancroft says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Hope you’re feeling better soon — Alice may be patient, but a dog is always a patient’s good friend. I really enjoy all your Alice sketches!

  3. Pam says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Glad you are feeling better…and your drawing is lovely. I enjoy your posts. You are my watercolor idol!

  4. Beverley Rankin says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    So sorry to hear that you are not feeling well! Get better soon.

  5. philar@comcast.net says:
    January 22, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Shari, Hoping you feel better every day, recovering from flu/virus myself but have the retirement luxury of curling up with my fleece blanket, and no commitments.I have enjoyed your paintings, lessons on Craftsy, and your blog for some time now, thanks for sharing.Be well soon.

    Phyllis

  6. joantav says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Hope you are feeling a bit better! Glad Alice was there to keep you company.

  7. Barbara Stumpf says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Dear Shari, I’m so glad you are feeling better. I love your work, and find this sketch especially touching. Just goes to show that it’s not the the technical skill that ultimately carries the day but the connection — the sensitive observation (love?) that means the most. Don’t know how that comes across, but it does. Thank you so much —

  8. Jean says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Dear Shari I am adding my best wishes for your speedy recovering after a severe flu. I also like very much your drawings of Alice. It is so reassuring to have your dog’s company when you are feeling sick. Tell dear Alice what a good girl she is! Thanks for your work, always good to see?

  9. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Feel better! (so awful to be so sick that you can’t even pick up a pencil!)

  10. Dee Ludwig says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Please be careful….a relapse will be worse than the first time….drink plenty of water and get plenty of rest…no extra activities!

  11. -N- says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Glad you are doing better – hopefully well enough to return to school to teach, though your kids may be in recovery mode, too!

