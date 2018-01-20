Workshop announcement: Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, March 19-21, 2018

OglethorpeSquareI’ll be giving a three-day workshop in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina from March 19-21, 2018. I don’t often give workshops during the school semester but this is my spring break week and the wonderful organizers at this beautiful spot have invited me back. I taught there two years ago and look forward to returning.
The Location:

Palmetto Bluff is nestled along the May River in the Lowcountry of South Carolina between Hilton Head Island and Savannah. Set within a 22,000 acre development, the resort encompasses an extensive nature preserve, walking trails, a vibrant village, marina and restaurants.

The property boasts a rich history. Europeans first settled on Palmetto Bluff in the 1700s dividing the property into 21 separate plantations. In the Antebellum era, the property changed hands to the millionaire RT Wilson who built a grand 72 room mansion. Just outside our classroom one can see the ruins of the once imposing structure. The legacy lives on in the surrounding Lowcountry vernacular architecture that celebrates what once was.

Between the light filtering through the live oaks of an ancient maritime forest and the views of the surrounding marshscape —Palmetto Bluff has to be one of the most beautiful places for nature painting and sketching.

We had a great time in 2016 and I hope to repeat the experience this year.
I have limited the group to 12 people for this workshop. There are accommodations in the nearby town of Bluffton, or if you don’t mind a longer drive, there are plenty of places to stay in Hilton Head. If you are interested, please email me for details and rates at sblaukopf(at)gmail(dot)com.

