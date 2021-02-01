Bus stop

If you live in New York or Massachusetts, or anywhere in the Northeast, you are likely being hit by a snowstorm today. That storm is headed our way tomorrow, so I went out to sketch today while the sun was shining. Early this morning the outside temperature was -16°C so it was chilly in the car, but not as cold as it was for this guy waiting for the bus. On a cold winter day, during a pandemic, you don’t have to worry too much about getting a likeness when you draw a pedestrian. Between the mask, the hat and the balaclava, there are no faces to be seen. Just do your best to capture the posture of a frozen person huddled inside his parka, trying to stay warm until the bus arrives.