Bus stopPosted: February 1, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 17 Comments
If you live in New York or Massachusetts, or anywhere in the Northeast, you are likely being hit by a snowstorm today. That storm is headed our way tomorrow, so I went out to sketch today while the sun was shining. Early this morning the outside temperature was -16°C so it was chilly in the car, but not as cold as it was for this guy waiting for the bus. On a cold winter day, during a pandemic, you don’t have to worry too much about getting a likeness when you draw a pedestrian. Between the mask, the hat and the balaclava, there are no faces to be seen. Just do your best to capture the posture of a frozen person huddled inside his parka, trying to stay warm until the bus arrives.
Very nice Shari. It certainly captures the “cold and crisp” mood.
Mary, it certainly was crisp. Maybe a little too crisp!
I love your choice of colors!!! My question is when you went to draw this scene… what do you draw first?
Hi Linda,
For this one, I started with the utility pole. I often do that first because then I measure everything horizontally according to how that is placed on the page. The man appeared much later in the drawing but I could add him in too because I hadn’t started painting yet. I am hoping to film a little car sketching video of this so you may even get to see it!
Well said! And thank you for reminding me!
Thanks for having a look!
I agree with Mary’s comment.
Did you use your new favourite pen for this? I like the lettering, looks like you were having fun with that.
Yes, I did have my new pen with me. I am doing a live demo on USk talks in a few weeks with that pen, so I am getting ready : )
You captured the cold so well. It makes me shiver just looking at it. I can hear the snow squeaking too. Brrrr. The yellow house with the red parka in front draw me in.
Thanks so much Jankto! I have drawn that yellow house so often!
Love this scene! Rain where I live. But, a new month, and a bright attitude!
Another great painting. The yellow building adds warmth tho to a chilly scene. The snow is coming down here in Lancaster, Pa. fairly heavy now. Another day of this is expected. Meanwhile I am finishing your class on boats and ready for another. Who needs TV?
Great dedication to the job in hand! You and the guy waiting for the bus!
Excellent, so much happening in this frosty scene. The colors are great, the yellow house and shadows that spill across the street hold this gem together. The guy at the bus stop adds so much interest. I wonder if he noticed you drawing. I think he would be very pleased with the outcome of your finished work.
I just love your winter scenes, and this is no exception!
You captured his posture and the mood of this so well. Yes, we are in the midst of the snowstorm. I haven’t gone outside but from my estimates from my front door we’ve already had about 11 inches and the snow is expected to continue until tomorrow morning. It was too white today today to sketch or paint any of it, and there were no shadows. Maybe tomorrow will be a better day for that.
Very nice Meredith
