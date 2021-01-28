Rivière à l’OrmePosted: January 28, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
If you stick to the green trail in Angell Woods you might miss this, but a few metres off the path you’ll find Rivière à l’Orme, which seems at that point much more like a stream than a river. I painted a view of it on a warmer day a few weeks ago, but this week after several snowfalls, it calls for cooler colours on my palette — mostly Ultramarine Blue and Burnt Sienna with a tiny bit of Naples Yellow added in both for warmth and for opacity in the greys. Painted on a quarter sheet of Arches Bright White Rough paper, 140 lb.
Absolutely beautiful deep blue stream 💙
Absolutely beautiful deep blue water 💙
Wow! This is striking.
A great
Perspective,blues outstanding, love it.
The central area reflection seems so true to the sky and surroundings. How you manage these magical moments is still a mystery to me. I see what you’ve done but I don’t know how you manage to conceive of and actually make it happen. Viva la values! Beautiful.
This is a particularly gorgeous piece. Did you paint from a photo or in situ?
The stream pulls me right in. You’re so good at painting snow!Sent via the Samsung Galaxy S9, an AT&T 5G Evolution capable smartphone
Love it even more after taking your winter sketching class! Thanks again!
I am always amazed and impressed with your very minimal color palette.
WHOA, Shari! VERY EFFECTIVE use of a limited palette! LOVE the way you pushed the blue in the water, and the Naples Yellow (which I don’t have on my palette – but maybe I should!) makes such marvelous grays. -B
Just beautiful!
Simply wonderful, masterfully done! Love, love, love it. Lucious.
This is just gorgeous, Shari!! Wow!!!
