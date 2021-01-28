Rivière à l’Orme

Posted: January 28, 2021 | Author: |

If you stick to the green trail in Angell Woods you might miss this, but a few metres off the path you’ll find Rivière à l’Orme, which seems at that point much more like a stream than a river. I painted a view of it on a warmer day a few weeks ago, but this week after several snowfalls, it calls for cooler colours on my palette — mostly Ultramarine Blue and Burnt Sienna with a tiny bit of Naples Yellow added in both for warmth and for opacity in the greys. Painted on a quarter sheet of Arches Bright White Rough paper, 140 lb.

13 Comments on “Rivière à l’Orme”

  1. Liane says:
    January 28, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Absolutely beautiful deep blue stream 💙

  2. Liane says:
    January 28, 2021 at 11:05 am

    Absolutely beautiful deep blue water 💙

  3. Judy Sopher says:
    January 28, 2021 at 11:27 am

    Wow! This is striking.

  4. Nancy says:
    January 28, 2021 at 11:46 am

    A great
    Perspective,blues outstanding, love it.

  5. Jeff Gold says:
    January 28, 2021 at 12:01 pm

    The central area reflection seems so true to the sky and surroundings. How you manage these magical moments is still a mystery to me. I see what you’ve done but I don’t know how you manage to conceive of and actually make it happen. Viva la values! Beautiful.

  6. Pegret Harrison says:
    January 28, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    This is a particularly gorgeous piece. Did you paint from a photo or in situ?

  7. murraylh says:
    January 28, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    The stream pulls me right in. You’re so good at painting snow!Sent via the Samsung Galaxy S9, an AT&T 5G Evolution capable smartphone

  8. Brenda Claire says:
    January 28, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    Love it even more after taking your winter sketching class! Thanks again!

  9. lois says:
    January 28, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    I am always amazed and impressed with your very minimal color palette.

  10. Barry Van Dusen says:
    January 28, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    WHOA, Shari! VERY EFFECTIVE use of a limited palette! LOVE the way you pushed the blue in the water, and the Naples Yellow (which I don’t have on my palette – but maybe I should!) makes such marvelous grays. -B

  11. cindy says:
    January 28, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    Just beautiful!

  12. Bernadette says:
    January 28, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    Simply wonderful, masterfully done! Love, love, love it. Lucious.

  13. Linda Murray says:
    January 28, 2021 at 7:11 pm

    This is just gorgeous, Shari!! Wow!!!

