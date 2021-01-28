Rivière à l’Orme

If you stick to the green trail in Angell Woods you might miss this, but a few metres off the path you’ll find Rivière à l’Orme, which seems at that point much more like a stream than a river. I painted a view of it on a warmer day a few weeks ago, but this week after several snowfalls, it calls for cooler colours on my palette — mostly Ultramarine Blue and Burnt Sienna with a tiny bit of Naples Yellow added in both for warmth and for opacity in the greys. Painted on a quarter sheet of Arches Bright White Rough paper, 140 lb.