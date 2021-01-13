A limited palette for winter and, hopefully, for summer

So far we’ve been having a milder winter than usual in Montreal. When I walk in the woods, the colours seem warmer than they usually are in January, and that is reflected in the pigments I choose when I paint. For this scene in Angell Woods, near my house, I used a limited palette of colours that includes — for the first time in one of my winter scenes — Lemon Yellow. That’s usually a colour I reserve for spring and summer landscapes, but there was so much warmth in the trees that Ochre or Raw Sienna just seemed too tame.

Introducing a new colour into my winter palette yielded some surprises. The brand of Lemon Yellow I was using (Van Gogh) is quite opaque, so when I combined it with Carbazole Violet, the result was a milky brownish grey that was perfect for the bare trees. The deeply purple Carbazole Violet is a strong colour, but it’s in just about everything here: in the snow shadows (along with Cerulean Blue) and in the deepest darks beneath the fallen logs (along with Burnt Sienna). And although there are no obvious areas of purple in my painting, it acts as a unifier for the entire scene. Below are the swatches for this painting: Lemon Yellow, Cerulean Blue, Burnt Sienna and Carbazole Violet.

I love to teach the use of limited palettes during my in-person watercolour workshops. This coming August, provided we can safely travel again (I am an optimist!), and the Canada/US border is once again open, I will be teaching with my friends (and amazing artists) Uma Kelkar, Paul Heaston and James Richards at Madeline Island School of the Arts. The Urban Sketching Summer Retreat has been rescheduled from last year, and the new dates are August 16-20, 2021. Madeline Island is a superb setting for both landscape and waterfront scenes, and I’m sure I’m in good company when I say I’m truly looking forward to painting with others in a visually stunning environment. Have a look here for more info about the event.