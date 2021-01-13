A limited palette for winter and, hopefully, for summer

A limited palette for winter and, hopefully, for summerPosted: January 13, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
So far we’ve been having a milder winter than usual in Montreal. When I walk in the woods, the colours seem warmer than they usually are in January, and that is reflected in the pigments I choose when I paint. For this scene in Angell Woods, near my house, I used a limited palette of colours that includes — for the first time in one of my winter scenes — Lemon Yellow. That’s usually a colour I reserve for spring and summer landscapes, but there was so much warmth in the trees that Ochre or Raw Sienna just seemed too tame.
Introducing a new colour into my winter palette yielded some surprises. The brand of Lemon Yellow I was using (Van Gogh) is quite opaque, so when I combined it with Carbazole Violet, the result was a milky brownish grey that was perfect for the bare trees. The deeply purple Carbazole Violet is a strong colour, but it’s in just about everything here: in the snow shadows (along with Cerulean Blue) and in the deepest darks beneath the fallen logs (along with Burnt Sienna). And although there are no obvious areas of purple in my painting, it acts as a unifier for the entire scene. Below are the swatches for this painting: Lemon Yellow, Cerulean Blue, Burnt Sienna and Carbazole Violet.
I love to teach the use of limited palettes during my in-person watercolour workshops. This coming August, provided we can safely travel again (I am an optimist!), and the Canada/US border is once again open, I will be teaching with my friends (and amazing artists) Uma Kelkar, Paul Heaston and James Richards at Madeline Island School of the Arts. The Urban Sketching Summer Retreat has been rescheduled from last year, and the new dates are August 16-20, 2021. Madeline Island is a superb setting for both landscape and waterfront scenes, and I’m sure I’m in good company when I say I’m truly looking forward to painting with others in a visually stunning environment. Have a look here for more info about the event.
Your notes on color observation and mixing are educational, thank you.
Thanks so much Betsy! Glad you liked it!
LOVE your results from the new winter palette, Shari! Your painting has that feeling of a winter day when you first sense that SPRING is not so far away – that the sun is gaining strength and suffusing everything with a welcome warmth! I agree with you that violet is “in just about everything” at this time of year. I’ve got Sennelier Cobalt Violet Deep on my palette, but that Carbazole looks tempting. Is it colorfast? -Barry
Barry, thank you so much for your wonderful comments. You know they mean a lot.
I just checked and yes, Carbazole Violet is indeed very lightfast. It just does wonderful things to yellows. I use it all the time to dull down bright yellows, and of course it’s great mixed with blues. And now you have sent me on a search to see what Sennelier Cobalt Violet Deep looks like. I bet it is gorgeous but their tubes are so small and I go through so much paint!! Hope all is well with you!
What a cheerful palette, yet nicely conveys January. Fingers crossed for the workshop in the summer!
Oh yes, fingers crossed. They say that the estimate for vaccines for my age group is end of July, if the vaccines arrive on time. So I am cautiously optimistic.
Ah, Karim. Thank you.
xoxo
I really like the perspective from which you painted this, Shari. I feel like I’m standing right in the water to get the perfect view.
I never thought about that, but now that you mention it, it does seem like I was standing in the water to take my reference image. In fact, the stream curved around right in front of me so I was on land. Someone on Instagram said I did it from the point of view of a beaver, which I thought was very funny.
Love limited palettes and this one is no exception!
Had a question about mixing browns and what is your ‘go to’ Combo to make these? I’ve used blue and orange and it’s ok~
Many thanks for your posts!
Beautiful color and painting. As is obvious, I am abale to comment now. Thanks for your help.
BTW, I have been using carbazole violet and it is a very good color. to mix with others.
Great palette. I’m going to give it a try.
Nice painting, and nice palette. You mentioned Van Gogh Watercolour, I thought of trying them, are they any good? I find Coteman Watercolours are very brittle once they dry. You really captured the patttern on the Birch Trees well. And it looks like the work of a beaver laying those logs across the creek.
