Curio’s windowPosted: January 15, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
If you have a hankering to look at other vistas besides what you’ve been seeing at out of your own window for the past ten months, have a look at WindowSwap. Perhaps you’ve seen it already, but if not, check it out. It’s a free website where people upload videos of views from their windows all over the world. Sometimes the view is of other buildings in a city, or a backyard mess with a baby toddling through it, or even a cat looking out the window. Yesterday I chose this view from Curio’s window in Saratov, Russia, while I was drawing on Zoom with friends. Sketched in a Handbook Watercolour Journal 8″ x 8″ in ink and whatever colours were left on my palette from the day before.
I enjoyed checking out Window Swap and saw the “window” that inspired your painting. Your search for creative windows into painting continues to astound me. Thanks, Shari.
This is fascinating. And fun. Thanks for sharing this. I haven’t traveled much and enjoying the pictures from so many places. And, of course, love your painting.
Thanks for reminding me about this website.
Back to the square handbook! Perfect for this panorama.
That’s beautiful!! Thank you for choosing that view. I was born and raised in Saratov, this really means so much to me. I really admire your work!
Katya, that is amazing! I was so happy when I read this. It looks like a beautiful place!!
So cute, and so much detail packed in!Sent via the Samsung Galaxy S9, an AT&T 5G Evolution capable smartphone
Thank you for sharing your painting and WindowSwap. It was a joy to view.
Alas, this app does not turn off when you exit it. The audio of your last Window View stays open somewhere in the background and you can hear traffic sounds, keyboard clicks and whatnot. I have never run into anything like this before. You might like to warn your followers.
Other than that, your work is delightful!
you’ve captures the vista beautifully and I can see how you are enjoying your pen 🙂
Love this one, the theme, the colours, the overall finished product
thanks for sharing
