Curio’s window

If you have a hankering to look at other vistas besides what you’ve been seeing at out of your own window for the past ten months, have a look at WindowSwap. Perhaps you’ve seen it already, but if not, check it out. It’s a free website where people upload videos of views from their windows all over the world. Sometimes the view is of other buildings in a city, or a backyard mess with a baby toddling through it, or even a cat looking out the window. Yesterday I chose this view from Curio’s window in Saratov, Russia, while I was drawing on Zoom with friends. Sketched in a Handbook Watercolour Journal 8″ x 8″ in ink and whatever colours were left on my palette from the day before.