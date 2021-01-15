Curio’s window

If you have a hankering to look at other vistas besides what you’ve been seeing at out of your own window for the past ten months, have a look at WindowSwap. Perhaps you’ve seen it already, but if not, check it out. It’s a free website where people upload videos of views from their windows all over the world. Sometimes the view is of other buildings in a city, or a backyard mess with a baby toddling through it, or even a cat looking out the window. Yesterday I chose this view from Curio’s window in Saratov, Russia, while I was drawing on Zoom with friends. Sketched in a Handbook Watercolour Journal 8″ x 8″ in ink and whatever colours were left on my palette from the day before.

10 Comments on “Curio’s window”

  1. Judith says:
    January 15, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    I enjoyed checking out Window Swap and saw the “window” that inspired your painting. Your search for creative windows into painting continues to astound me. Thanks, Shari.

  2. Judy Sopher says:
    January 15, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    This is fascinating. And fun. Thanks for sharing this. I haven’t traveled much and enjoying the pictures from so many places. And, of course, love your painting.

  3. Alison R. Hall says:
    January 15, 2021 at 2:23 pm

    Thanks for reminding me about this website.
    Back to the square handbook! Perfect for this panorama.

  4. murraylh says:
    January 15, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    So cute, and so much detail packed in!Sent via the Samsung Galaxy S9, an AT&T 5G Evolution capable smartphone

  5. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    January 15, 2021 at 7:37 pm

    Thank you for sharing your painting and WindowSwap. It was a joy to view.

  6. cemeryposh says:
    January 15, 2021 at 8:28 pm

    Alas, this app does not turn off when you exit it. The audio of your last Window View stays open somewhere in the background and you can hear traffic sounds, keyboard clicks and whatnot. I have never run into anything like this before. You might like to warn your followers.

    Other than that, your work is delightful!

    cemeryposh@gmail.com http://www.corneliaemery.com

    >

  7. Nina says:
    January 15, 2021 at 11:56 pm

    you’ve captures the vista beautifully and I can see how you are enjoying your pen 🙂

  8. Leonie MCLAREN says:
    January 16, 2021 at 2:20 am

    Love this one, the theme, the colours, the overall finished product
    thanks for sharing

