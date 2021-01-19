Everyday vegetables

Everyday vegetablesPosted: January 19, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
This month I’ve been teaching on Zoom, and it’s been just wonderful to connect with students. My course is called “Sketching the Everyday, Every Day”, but I probably could have also titled it “Sketching the Everyday, Every Way” because so far we’ve worked in ink, pure watercolour, watercolour mixed with gouache, and next week will be pure gouache. Here are two of the demos from last week when we worked in watercolour.
Teaching via Zoom can be great. Students have told me that they love the view they get of the work surface because it’s a lot closer than if they were standing in a group around an easel. But teaching via Zoom can also be problematic. It’s completely reliant on good internet, which I usually have, except for a few minutes today when the wifi stopped working and I was left talking to myself for several minutes before I clued in that I had no audience.
Wonderful! I love that idea and they look great. Just bought myself some great looking garlic I must now paint!!
Lovely and fresh still lifes. (Or is it still lives?)
I agree with your students, the close up view (as in your online classes) is very instructive.
Don’t worry Shari – it’s a small miracle that a lot of the world is able to be online at the same time!!!! We’re just overjoyed to be creatively engaged…..
Mary (Toronto)
Both are great, but especially love the cloth under the garlic and onion pic! Disappointed that I missed the opportunity to take the zoom class🙁 maybe I’ll see the sign up for the next “adventure”!
Beautiful paintings! I’d be interested in this course if/when you offer it again.
Really enjoying your paintings. Colors are so bright and clean.I refer to your book on color often.
