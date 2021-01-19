Everyday vegetables

This month I’ve been teaching on Zoom, and it’s been just wonderful to connect with students. My course is called “Sketching the Everyday, Every Day”, but I probably could have also titled it “Sketching the Everyday, Every Way” because so far we’ve worked in ink, pure watercolour, watercolour mixed with gouache, and next week will be pure gouache. Here are two of the demos from last week when we worked in watercolour.

Teaching via Zoom can be great. Students have told me that they love the view they get of the work surface because it’s a lot closer than if they were standing in a group around an easel. But teaching via Zoom can also be problematic. It’s completely reliant on good internet, which I usually have, except for a few minutes today when the wifi stopped working and I was left talking to myself for several minutes before I clued in that I had no audience.