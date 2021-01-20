Snowballs

Posted: January 20, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |10 Comments

There’s an unexpected treat in the landscape this week — snowballs hanging from the trees. Our snowfall on Saturday left clumps of heavy snow on the trees which somehow remained there and then froze with the colder weather that followed. When the sun came out today there was the bonus of glints and sparkles of ice. Sketched in my Etchr sketchbook using two blues, a violet and some Burnt Umber.

10 Comments on “Snowballs”

  1. eileenpgoldenberg says:
    January 20, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    I LOVE when the snow just hangs in the trees after a storm.. beautiful sketch..Eileen

    >

    Like

    Reply
  2. Paul says:
    January 20, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    You are truly Canada’s “Snow Queen”, just gorgeous Shari!!!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Joan Tavolott says:
    January 20, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    Wonderful snow scene! I love looking at it after it freezes.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Donna says:
    January 20, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    What a treat. Glad you were able to capture it

    Like

    Reply
  5. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    January 20, 2021 at 6:05 pm

    Those shadows are so effective!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Bernadette says:
    January 20, 2021 at 7:16 pm

    It’s a beauty! Thanks for sharing.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Alison R. Hall says:
    January 20, 2021 at 9:58 pm

    Oh, I love this Shari!
    I was looking at the snowballs today and wondered how one could paint them. I knew you’d be out enjoying the light and the snow.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Betsy says:
    January 21, 2021 at 12:00 am

    This is amazing.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s