Snowballs

There’s an unexpected treat in the landscape this week — snowballs hanging from the trees. Our snowfall on Saturday left clumps of heavy snow on the trees which somehow remained there and then froze with the colder weather that followed. When the sun came out today there was the bonus of glints and sparkles of ice. Sketched in my Etchr sketchbook using two blues, a violet and some Burnt Umber.