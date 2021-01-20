SnowballsPosted: January 20, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
There’s an unexpected treat in the landscape this week — snowballs hanging from the trees. Our snowfall on Saturday left clumps of heavy snow on the trees which somehow remained there and then froze with the colder weather that followed. When the sun came out today there was the bonus of glints and sparkles of ice. Sketched in my Etchr sketchbook using two blues, a violet and some Burnt Umber.
I LOVE when the snow just hangs in the trees after a storm.. beautiful sketch..Eileen
>
LikeLike
You are truly Canada’s “Snow Queen”, just gorgeous Shari!!!
LikeLike
Wonderful snow scene! I love looking at it after it freezes.
LikeLike
What a treat. Glad you were able to capture it
LikeLike
Those shadows are so effective!
LikeLike
Jean, the light was very strange today. Bright yet somewhat diffuse. I can’t explain it but the snow looked silvery. I hope you are well.
LikeLike
It’s a beauty! Thanks for sharing.
LikeLike
Thanks Bernadette!
LikeLike
Oh, I love this Shari!
I was looking at the snowballs today and wondered how one could paint them. I knew you’d be out enjoying the light and the snow.
LikeLike
This is amazing.
LikeLike