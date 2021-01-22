Portobello in a bag

The doorbell rings often these days because instead of going out we have stuff delivered. This sketch has two deliveries combined in one. The portobellos arrived from Lufa Farms. I loved opening the box and finding mushrooms in a paper bag. Another delivery was from Goulet Pens. I’ve been waiting for some bottles of de Atramentis ink in brown and black. The ink is as advertised: very quick drying. I filled my Ackerman pen immediately to try it, and I love how dark it gets when I use a lot of pressure on the pen. As for the mushroom, it had to be drawn quickly before it got sliced and cooked into a pasta dish.