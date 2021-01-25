The beautiful malleability of Graphite Aquarell

Yesterday I happened upon a live discussion/demo on Instagram with Keiko Tanabe and Arts Savoir Faire. Keiko did a beautiful little demo with a Cretacolor Aquarell pencil, which reminded me that I had one in my pencil drawer. I’ve never really used it much, if at all, but I liked what she did with it, so I grabbed a sheet of watercolour paper and drew some okra that was on the counter.

Unlike other water-soluble graphite pencils I’ve used, this 8B pencil gets really dark and is very soft. It also layers really well. I used it in different ways. I wet the paper and drew into it. I drew with it dry, and then wet the lines. And I also dipped it right into my water cup to soften it to achieve the darkest darks.

This morning I looked out my window at my Norway Maple and the neighbour’s house, and I enjoyed the experience of drawing with it as much as I did yesterday. I love the soft quality of the lines it makes, and the fact that areas can be rewet and reworked. If you decide to try this, I would suggest using watercolour paper or a watercolour sketchbook. Anything thinner, like mixed-media paper, will tear if you add as much water or as many layers as I did.