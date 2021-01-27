Somewhere like here

I travelled with friends last night, as we sketched together on Zoom and looked at different views on Window Swap. Collectively we sketched Norway, Nova Scotia, Italy and in my case, Innsbruck, Austria. I could have travelled somewhere green and exotic, but no, instead I chose something that looked like it could have been Montreal last evening — light snow falling and quite grey. I had gouache and toned paper on my studio table from teaching with gouache earlier in the day, so this is what I ended up with. A place somewhere like here.

10 Comments on “Somewhere like here”

  1. mcammeehan says:
    January 27, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    lovely!

  2. Mary Duncan says:
    January 27, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    I love this !

    On Wed, Jan 27, 2021 at 11:40 AM Shari Blaukopf’s Sketchbook wrote:

  3. Judy Sopher says:
    January 27, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    Just lovely. I can j feel the chill. The limited colors, composition, and values are all super.

  4. lois says:
    January 27, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    So pretty, Shari. This reminds me of Edward Hopper’s style of painting. Love it!

  5. mjsjs8384 says:
    January 27, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    This is just lovely Shari but definitely not Montreal as the light is so different.

  6. Marion McGill Hodge says:
    January 27, 2021 at 2:50 pm

    I love the mood of this sketch. Is there any difficulty using toned paper with the gouache? It seems pretty heavy medium for lightweight paper?

  7. blazeofobscurity says:
    January 27, 2021 at 6:01 pm

    I saw the thumbnail and thought, “This is the view from my Uncle’s house in Austria’

    I was so moved when I clicked on the post and saw you were indeed in Austria. Somehow that gives me comfort, knowing how beautifully you rendered a glimpse of something that is at once mundane and everyday, yet still beautiful.

  8. Bernadette says:
    January 27, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    Lovely, lovely…the limited pallet, simple shapes and light snow falling….lovely!

  9. Denise says:
    January 28, 2021 at 8:31 am

    Lovely painting, and thanks for the “heads up” to Window Swap. Never heard of it before your blog. Amazing what we learn from you😀

  10. shawnthompsonart says:
    January 28, 2021 at 10:50 am

    Nice view of Austria, is that a bit of grass in the foreground? I also really like how you handled the background, creating the impression of buildings behind the house. Also very wintry colours. Dont you find this time year is the best time to bring raw umber, and neutral grey out on your pallete, maybe a bit of raw sienna, van dych brown. What are some of your favourite neutral colours?

