Somewhere like here

I travelled with friends last night, as we sketched together on Zoom and looked at different views on Window Swap. Collectively we sketched Norway, Nova Scotia, Italy and in my case, Innsbruck, Austria. I could have travelled somewhere green and exotic, but no, instead I chose something that looked like it could have been Montreal last evening — light snow falling and quite grey. I had gouache and toned paper on my studio table from teaching with gouache earlier in the day, so this is what I ended up with. A place somewhere like here.