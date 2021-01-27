Somewhere like herePosted: January 27, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
I travelled with friends last night, as we sketched together on Zoom and looked at different views on Window Swap. Collectively we sketched Norway, Nova Scotia, Italy and in my case, Innsbruck, Austria. I could have travelled somewhere green and exotic, but no, instead I chose something that looked like it could have been Montreal last evening — light snow falling and quite grey. I had gouache and toned paper on my studio table from teaching with gouache earlier in the day, so this is what I ended up with. A place somewhere like here.
lovely!
LikeLike
I love this !
On Wed, Jan 27, 2021 at 11:40 AM Shari Blaukopf’s Sketchbook wrote:
> Shari Blaukopf posted: ” I travelled with friends last night, as we > sketched together on Zoom and looked at different views on Window Swap. > Collectively we sketched Norway, Nova Scotia, Italy and in my case, > Innsbruck, Austria. I could have travelled somewhere green and exotic, ” >
LikeLike
Just lovely. I can j feel the chill. The limited colors, composition, and values are all super.
LikeLike
So pretty, Shari. This reminds me of Edward Hopper’s style of painting. Love it!
LikeLike
This is just lovely Shari but definitely not Montreal as the light is so different.
LikeLike
I love the mood of this sketch. Is there any difficulty using toned paper with the gouache? It seems pretty heavy medium for lightweight paper?
LikeLike
I saw the thumbnail and thought, “This is the view from my Uncle’s house in Austria’
I was so moved when I clicked on the post and saw you were indeed in Austria. Somehow that gives me comfort, knowing how beautifully you rendered a glimpse of something that is at once mundane and everyday, yet still beautiful.
LikeLike
Lovely, lovely…the limited pallet, simple shapes and light snow falling….lovely!
LikeLike
Lovely painting, and thanks for the “heads up” to Window Swap. Never heard of it before your blog. Amazing what we learn from you😀
LikeLike
Nice view of Austria, is that a bit of grass in the foreground? I also really like how you handled the background, creating the impression of buildings behind the house. Also very wintry colours. Dont you find this time year is the best time to bring raw umber, and neutral grey out on your pallete, maybe a bit of raw sienna, van dych brown. What are some of your favourite neutral colours?
LikeLike