Repetition is good, right?
Posted: January 12, 2021
For the month of January I’m giving classes on Zoom. I resisted at the start of the pandemic, but I miss interacting with students so I’m giving a class called “Sketching the Everyday, Every Day”. It’s as much fun as I hoped it would be, but the preparation and teaching take up a lot of time and that means I haven’t been painting that much for myself. Today I had a bit of time to sketch my wheelbarrow before class, and even though I’ve drawn this in ink so often recently, it never gets old for me. The drawing process, even though it was quite brief, was a perfect way to warm up my hand before class. And for those of you who are interested in my experiments with my Ackerman Manga G pen, it is still my favourite. More experiments with other nibs for this pen coming soon.
I am curious about your pen, perhaps you could share a few more details. I am looking for a good drawing/writing fountain pen. Thanks
Hi Sheila.
The pen is one I wrote about a few days ago. There is a lot of detail on the post so have a look: https://shariblaukopf.com/2020/12/29/a-new-pen-i-love/
Shari
How do I sign up for your Zoom classes or are they part of the curriculum at the school you teach at.
Hi Cynthia,
I offered them to people who already take my classes on my own teaching website (learn.shariblaukopf.com)
I thought that if there was room I would open them up to other people but they filled up so quickly.
Have you watched anything on my teaching platform? If so you would be on the list to receive notifications.
I can also add you to the waiting list I have for new courses.
Shari
Hi Shari, I asked the same thing as Cynthia, but just saw your reply to her. Sorry for the repeat question! Are you able to put me on your list for the next Zoom session? I never got notified either. I have bought almost all of your classes ( I am only missing the flower one and the Mexican street, although the Mexican Street will be NEXT!). Thanks!
I love your wheelbarrel sketches, Shari! I never get tired of seeing it either, lol! Are your Zoom classes for your art students (your day job?) Or is that open to the public? It sounded intersting, thus my question. Mr Ackerman notified me the pen is on it’s way now (ordered dec10!) so let’s see if I get used to it when it is in my hands! Looking forward to seeing what you think about the other nibs. My pen comes with the “sketch” nib, so it should write thicker than the Manga G, but supposedly does not catch the paper like the comic nibs….time will tell!
I really have to get my wheelbarrow positioned in an artistic way near the house. 😉
It’s really interesting to see what you’re doing with this pen. Definitely a unique line quality (or qualities!).
I too never tire of your wheelbarrow sketches and paintings.
