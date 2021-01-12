Repetition is good, right?

For the month of January I’m giving classes on Zoom. I resisted at the start of the pandemic, but I miss interacting with students so I’m giving a class called “Sketching the Everyday, Every Day”. It’s as much fun as I hoped it would be, but the preparation and teaching take up a lot of time and that means I haven’t been painting that much for myself. Today I had a bit of time to sketch my wheelbarrow before class, and even though I’ve drawn this in ink so often recently, it never gets old for me. The drawing process, even though it was quite brief, was a perfect way to warm up my hand before class. And for those of you who are interested in my experiments with my Ackerman Manga G pen, it is still my favourite. More experiments with other nibs for this pen coming soon.