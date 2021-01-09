Sketching Winter: a new online course

I’ve been painting the little patch of woods near my house for years. It’s not much to look at in summer — just some trees and rocks sandwiched between a schoolyard and a park, and bordered by suburban houses. But in winter I take my dog Alice for a walk through there every morning and afternoon, and I’m often greeted by fascinating shadow patterns on the snow and the rocks, especially after a fresh snowfall. I often take a reference photo and paint it when I get back home.

Students have been asking me to do a snow demo for a long time, so my first online class for 2021 is called “Sketching Winter: Capturing the Colours of Snow“. In this class, I take you for a walk through my woods in winter, and then back to the studio to paint.

You won’t need a full palette of colours to paint this scene — especially as it can appear nearly monochrome. That’s why I use a limited palette for my winter landscapes. I’ll show you which colours I use, and share my favourite mix for painting shadows on snow.

At first, this might seem like a complex scene because the woods are a bit overgrown. But I always find ways to simplify what I see, and break up the scene into manageable parts that you can paint in several steps.

Even if you live in a warm climate, you might still enjoy the challenge and fun of painting a wintery scene. For a preview of “Sketching Winter” have a look at the trailer.