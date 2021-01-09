Sketching Winter: a new online course

Sketching Winter: a new online coursePosted: January 9, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
I’ve been painting the little patch of woods near my house for years. It’s not much to look at in summer — just some trees and rocks sandwiched between a schoolyard and a park, and bordered by suburban houses. But in winter I take my dog Alice for a walk through there every morning and afternoon, and I’m often greeted by fascinating shadow patterns on the snow and the rocks, especially after a fresh snowfall. I often take a reference photo and paint it when I get back home.
Students have been asking me to do a snow demo for a long time, so my first online class for 2021 is called “Sketching Winter: Capturing the Colours of Snow“. In this class, I take you for a walk through my woods in winter, and then back to the studio to paint.
You won’t need a full palette of colours to paint this scene — especially as it can appear nearly monochrome. That’s why I use a limited palette for my winter landscapes. I’ll show you which colours I use, and share my favourite mix for painting shadows on snow.
At first, this might seem like a complex scene because the woods are a bit overgrown. But I always find ways to simplify what I see, and break up the scene into manageable parts that you can paint in several steps.
Even if you live in a warm climate, you might still enjoy the challenge and fun of painting a wintery scene. For a preview of “Sketching Winter” have a look at the trailer.
Already signed up the day you uploaded it, lol! It is pouring down snow today here in Manitou Springs, Colorado, so what a perfect day to dive into the class! Thank you!!
Can’t wait to get started! This is one of my favorite scenes of yours!
I hate snow! But as long as I can paint it, that would be great. Looking forward to taking your course. (I’m more of the Summer Blooms gal, and will most likely take that one too!)
Stay warm!!
Oh! You look so happy in your snowy woods! What a fun-sounding new class.
