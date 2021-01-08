Mysterious blue

I love surprises. Here is another one from my paint drawer: a squat bottle of ink with no label on it. When I dipped my brush into it, and painted out a swatch, it was a deep purple. With a little water added to it, it became a periwinkle blue. I showed the ink bottle to students in today’s Zoom class (this was a class demo) and someone else had a bottle of ink with the same shape. We both thought that Jacques Herbin might be the manufacturer but the colour still remains a mystery. The bottle shape looks like this and I think the colour is probably éclat de saphir, which would make sense considering how brilliant a colour it is.