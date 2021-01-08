Mysterious blue

Mysterious bluePosted: January 8, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 17 Comments
I love surprises. Here is another one from my paint drawer: a squat bottle of ink with no label on it. When I dipped my brush into it, and painted out a swatch, it was a deep purple. With a little water added to it, it became a periwinkle blue. I showed the ink bottle to students in today’s Zoom class (this was a class demo) and someone else had a bottle of ink with the same shape. We both thought that Jacques Herbin might be the manufacturer but the colour still remains a mystery. The bottle shape looks like this and I think the colour is probably éclat de saphir, which would make sense considering how brilliant a colour it is.
So beautiful!!! Are you teaching a zoom class that we might join? Thank you!!
Thanks Christy. This Zoom class is full but I may be offering new sessions.
I advertise them through my online teaching site. If you have seen any of the courses (there are both free and paid) you would get notifications of future courses because you’d be on the school email list! They are all on https://learn.shariblaukopf.com
Thanks for asking.
Thanks. I have purchased several of your workshops. I would love to be notified of the next one. Not sure why I didn’t get the notification. I can send you my email address. Just let me know Thanks
Hi Christy. Thanks for writing again. I just checked and you opted out of promotional emails when you first joined. Those are the ones that come from me : ) So just back into your settings on Teachable.com and opt back in so you will get notified of new courses, either online or on Zoom. Let me know if you have a problem changing that in the settings.
Thank you! That was a mistake! I hope I fixed it now.
What a great colour, I love periwinkle.
Happy New Year , Shari. I remain interested in the zoom classes that you are offering now … even if the classes were to be the recorded classes. There is no need for you to reply as I know that the classes are full. I believe that I am on a waiting list. I enjoy receiving your daily sketches / paintings along with the commentaries. Thank you for the effort that you put in to keep us connected. Best wishes, Mary Lou Mongeau
Happy New Year to you Mary Lou. I may be offering a second session of this and I know you are on the list.
Thanks for your interest!!
Good guess.
What marvellous light in this sketch. Not unlike the light and shadows in the woods today!
I was out walking today today and the woods were amazing. Lots to paint out there…
Thanks Alison!
I’d love to see a bachelor button painted with this ink – this colour lives!
You tubes are awesome – your sketch displays a solid range of values, really stable and true. Made my day 😉
Wow, thanks Chris. I selected this ink for my demo because I was hoping to obtain the full range of values. Glad it worked!
How did I miss a zoom class! I see they are full so hope there will be more! Happy New Year!
Margaret, I don’t know how you missed it. I would have loved to have you in the group!! This was only offered to people who take my online classes, which I know you do. I sent out an email to students and it filled up within 30 minutes. But I will offer more and I will put you on the list. Hope all is well with you!
Pretty bottle and love the color. Any idea of how lightfast it is. Is any ink?
I haven’t t successfully got on Zoom in spite of trying.
The bottle is the Herbin regular line of inks. The company has several lines of inks these days. This ink reviewer is my go to for “nearly” perfect color id: https://www.mountainofink.com/blog/j-herbin-eclat-de-saphir
Zoe, what a great site. Thanks so much for sharing this. I am bookmarking it now. And I will definitely be delving into it a lot more!
