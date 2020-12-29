A new pen I love

Just before the holidays I received a few new pens in the mail, sent to me by Ackerman Pens in California. I’ve been experimenting with one of them for the past week, and I have to say I love how it feels. It’s a Manga G Zebra Fountain Pen with an ink reservoir that I filled with Noodler’s Bulletproof black ink.

For years my favourite pen was a Platinum Carbon Desk pen because of the flexible nib, but this pen is even better because of the variety of line thicknesses I can get. It has all the properties I love in a dip pen without having to constantly dip into an ink bottle.

Here are the lines I’ve made with the pen: very thick, very fine, and the ones I like the best that go from thick to thin and back again.

I’ve been using the pen all week. After filling it, I drew cards for my family, and did a bunch more drawings in my sketchbook, and still have not filled it again. It hasn’t leaked or blobbed except for once when I shook it by mistake. The ink flow is very even, the nib is precise yet flexible, and the weight and balance of the pen is perfect in my hand. There’s another pen in the box that I haven’t filled yet that has a pump that releases extra ink when you need it. I’ll write about that one after I use if for a while. I may fill that one with Platinum Carbon ink just to compare the two inks and how they both work when I add a watercolour wash to them.