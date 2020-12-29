A new pen I love

A new pen I lovePosted: December 29, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 20 Comments
Just before the holidays I received a few new pens in the mail, sent to me by Ackerman Pens in California. I’ve been experimenting with one of them for the past week, and I have to say I love how it feels. It’s a Manga G Zebra Fountain Pen with an ink reservoir that I filled with Noodler’s Bulletproof black ink.
For years my favourite pen was a Platinum Carbon Desk pen because of the flexible nib, but this pen is even better because of the variety of line thicknesses I can get. It has all the properties I love in a dip pen without having to constantly dip into an ink bottle.
Here are the lines I’ve made with the pen: very thick, very fine, and the ones I like the best that go from thick to thin and back again.
I’ve been using the pen all week. After filling it, I drew cards for my family, and did a bunch more drawings in my sketchbook, and still have not filled it again. It hasn’t leaked or blobbed except for once when I shook it by mistake. The ink flow is very even, the nib is precise yet flexible, and the weight and balance of the pen is perfect in my hand. There’s another pen in the box that I haven’t filled yet that has a pump that releases extra ink when you need it. I’ll write about that one after I use if for a while. I may fill that one with Platinum Carbon ink just to compare the two inks and how they both work when I add a watercolour wash to them.
Hi Shari! What a coincidence that you tested this pen – I was supposed to get one for Christmas from my husband! I say supposed to because Ackermen Pens forgot to put the actual pen in the box and shipped only the spare nibs, lol! So no pen for me yet! I got the pump Sketch pen with overfeed and also a couple of Manga G Zebra nibs, as it appears you can easily switch nibs. I can hardly wait to try it – owner said he is sending it right away. Fingers crossed, but your review above will have to do for now, and thank you for that!!
Oh no!! I hope you get the pen soon. I hope you love it as much as I do. I haven’t tried the other nibs yet because I am loving this so much I don’t want to jeopardize anything by playing with it! Let me know what you think when you get it.
Will do! I am curious about their Sketch nib, as it is supposed to “catch” the paper a lot less than other nibs. Supposedly you can move it around almost like a ballpoint pen, let’s see! As for the pen being absent, it happens sometimes at this time of the year! I understand the owner was a “one man show” for the 2 weeks before Christmas as he could not find any help. I can only imagine how crazy it was to fulfill orders, take packages to PO and keep up with emails from customers, all at the same time. Like they say, “bless his heart'”!!!
Hi Yvonne, I did have some conversations with Charles Ackerman. I do believe he was trying to fill orders and also driving across country to be with his family for Christmas. So yes, I hope people understand if their pens arrive a little late, I guess. We are all learning to be more patient these days.
Oh yes, absolutely! It is not like I don’t have other pens to use, so it is totally fine with me!
Nice puppy drawing, great fur and nice flow. This looks like a really good product! When you mentioned filling the ‘reservoir’, I had a sudden urge to use peacock blue again!
Chris, it really is a nice pen. You need to use that blue. Fill your pen too. And happy new year!
Thanks! I will order one and I will give it a ‘go’. I used to use a pelikan pen that had different nibs and a reservoir (many many years ago).
This year, my daughter gave me two pallets of indigenous-made natural watercolour paint (in paper wrapped ‘cakes’) from Manitoulin Island (that I am very anxious to get into.)
Here’s to a safe and a very Happy New Year to you too🎉
Thanks for the “heads up” on a new pen-can’t have too many! I guess it’s off to the website for me to purchase one. Happy Sketching!
You too Denise. I hope you like the pen!
Shari, Thank you for the pen review. I looked at the link and the IDEA that it can handle so many wet mediums AND has a big reservoir is HUGE. Add in that price point and YOUR endorsement. Winner winner chicken dinner. Merry belated Pen Christmas to me LOL. Thanks Girl.
Thanks for writing April. I haven’t tried the pen with anything but ink but it does sound promising, doesn’t it? Hope you like it!! Happy holidays to you too.
Hi Shari,
I read you can fill this pen with almost everything, including India ink as well as Golden acrylic High Flow, contrary to usual fountain pen. Were you going to give it a try? Or do you know of someone who did? Would be nice to hear from a pro :-), as I would be afraid to clug it permanently…
Thanks! Jasmine
HI Jasmine, I haven’t filled mine with anything but ink. And now I love it so much that I don’t want to mess up the nib. But I can ask Charles Ackerman if he has samples of drawings done with india ink or Golden Acrylic High Flow. I am curious too!!
Always appreciate reading your views on art materials.
Have a Happier New Year.
Thanks Janice. Glad you found it helpful.
Shari, I wonder how many orders you inspired with this post. It sounds like just what I’ve been looking for. Your sketches are lovely. If only the pens could come with your talent, too. 🙂
Thanks for this review. I’ve read about such pens and one I looked at had poor reviews. I followed the link in your review to the Ackerman sales site. Did you get the overfeed?
Of concern is the link on that Ackerman page to their brush tool keeps trying to load a different, suspicious page, or none at all (404).
My experience with Noodler’s Bulletproof black is that it doesn’t dry quickly enough for Urban Sketching with watercolor wash.
i SO wanted to love this pen but I could never get it to work for me! You got some gorgeous line out of it!
Interesting. I like the effect and will look into it. Thanks. and, as always, your sketch is great.
