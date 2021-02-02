Snow cone

It’s the perfect storm. On the same day as we have a blizzard in Montreal, Alice has a little surgery. Nothing to worry about, but still, she will now be wearing the Elizabethan collar (wittily named the “cone of shame”) for most of the next two weeks while the incision heals. Normally taking her out for a walk is not a problem with the collar on, but in the middle of blizzard that’s another story. She’s still a bit woozy from the anaesthetic, which makes her bump into snowbanks. The collar, efficient tool that it is, acts as a kind of scoop, so at the end of our walk she is miserable not only because of the foreign object attached to her head, but also because her head is now encased in snow from ear to snout. Not a great day for Alice.