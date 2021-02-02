Snow cone

It’s the perfect storm. On the same day as we have a blizzard in Montreal, Alice has a little surgery. Nothing to worry about, but still, she will now be wearing the Elizabethan collar (wittily named the “cone of shame”) for most of the next two weeks while the incision heals. Normally taking her out for a walk is not a problem with the collar on, but in the middle of blizzard that’s another story. She’s still a bit woozy from the anaesthetic, which makes her bump into snowbanks. The collar, efficient tool that it is, acts as a kind of scoop, so at the end of our walk she is miserable not only because of the foreign object attached to her head, but also because her head is now encased in snow from ear to snout. Not a great day for Alice.

17 Comments on “Snow cone”

  1. Beverley Rankin says:
    February 2, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    Great story, Shari! It brought a smile to my face, thanks!

  2. Carol Bershad says:
    February 2, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    Poor Alice. She brings new meaning to “snow cone.” Hope she recovers quickly. Snowy in Boston metrowest too. Snow/rain mixture is not my favorite. How’s the wheelbarrow doing? I enjoy your sketches and blog. Thanks. Carol

  3. Beaumont Nancy says:
    February 2, 2021 at 4:11 pm

    sending lots of love to Alice.

    >

  4. Judy Sopher says:
    February 2, 2021 at 4:20 pm

    This is precious. We have gone thru that with many dogs over the years. I even have a collar in the garage. We can smile but poor Alice.

  5. Marilyn Hansen says:
    February 2, 2021 at 4:24 pm

    I hope dear Alice will be on the mend soon! It’s so sad when our pets are in pain or discomfort. We had a major Nor’easter which we haven’t had since 1996 here in the North East and it lasted for days! Happy painting of lots of snow for sure.

  6. Lorraine D. Arsenault says:
    February 2, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    Poor baby ! All our love and a special hug to Alice. We do love them soooo much!

  7. eileenpgoldenberg says:
    February 2, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    So sorry about Alice, they hate the “cone of Shame” Eileen Lobos says HI!

    He is reading Lassie books..

    >

  8. lois says:
    February 2, 2021 at 4:52 pm

    Poor Alice. Not what I expected with ‘Snow Cone.’ Please don’t tell Alice that I got a little chuckle out of it, though.

  9. Theresa says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:57 pm

    Get well soon Alice 😕🙏🏻

  10. karim waked says:
    February 2, 2021 at 6:25 pm

    poor Alice. your sketch is lovely.

    x K

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

  11. Mary Catharine McDonnell says:
    February 2, 2021 at 6:36 pm

    Poor Alice. The cone is hard enough to take with the snow to contend with! I hope her healing goes well.

  12. Bernadette says:
    February 2, 2021 at 6:48 pm

    Poor baby! She must be taking this well enough for you to manage a great rendering of her time on the mend.

  13. Melissa Van Ness says:
    February 2, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    My husband calls it the “funnel of love”.

  14. LizanneG says:
    February 2, 2021 at 9:56 pm

    Love the snow cone sketch! Best wishes to Alice for a speedy recovery!

  15. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    February 2, 2021 at 10:33 pm

    Poor Alice. Hope she feels better soon.

