It’s the perfect storm. On the same day as we have a blizzard in Montreal, Alice has a little surgery. Nothing to worry about, but still, she will now be wearing the Elizabethan collar (wittily named the “cone of shame”) for most of the next two weeks while the incision heals. Normally taking her out for a walk is not a problem with the collar on, but in the middle of blizzard that’s another story. She’s still a bit woozy from the anaesthetic, which makes her bump into snowbanks. The collar, efficient tool that it is, acts as a kind of scoop, so at the end of our walk she is miserable not only because of the foreign object attached to her head, but also because her head is now encased in snow from ear to snout. Not a great day for Alice.
Great story, Shari! It brought a smile to my face, thanks!
Thanks Bev! I don’t know whether to laugh or to cry when I look at her!!
Poor Alice. She brings new meaning to “snow cone.” Hope she recovers quickly. Snowy in Boston metrowest too. Snow/rain mixture is not my favorite. How’s the wheelbarrow doing? I enjoy your sketches and blog. Thanks. Carol
Carol I just heard from cousins in Boston. They’ve been shovelling! The wheelbarrow is completely hidden under snow now. We’ve had so much lately!
sending lots of love to Alice.
This is precious. We have gone thru that with many dogs over the years. I even have a collar in the garage. We can smile but poor Alice.
I hope dear Alice will be on the mend soon! It’s so sad when our pets are in pain or discomfort. We had a major Nor’easter which we haven’t had since 1996 here in the North East and it lasted for days! Happy painting of lots of snow for sure.
Poor baby ! All our love and a special hug to Alice. We do love them soooo much!
So sorry about Alice, they hate the “cone of Shame” Eileen Lobos says HI!
He is reading Lassie books..
Poor Alice. Not what I expected with ‘Snow Cone.’ Please don’t tell Alice that I got a little chuckle out of it, though.
Get well soon Alice 😕🙏🏻
poor Alice. your sketch is lovely.
Poor Alice. The cone is hard enough to take with the snow to contend with! I hope her healing goes well.
Poor baby! She must be taking this well enough for you to manage a great rendering of her time on the mend.
My husband calls it the “funnel of love”.
Love the snow cone sketch! Best wishes to Alice for a speedy recovery!
Poor Alice. Hope she feels better soon.
