Winter boatyard

After yesterday’s snowfall, I thought it might be a good day to paint boats. The boatyard was deserted of course, so I was able to park in a spot that would likely be off limits in the summer. It gave me a great view down to the water and of the winter sky that was dark blue on the horizon. I sketched the first watercolour on site but the took a few photos before leaving.

While the scene was fresh in my mind, I painted a second scene from home — the view from further back in the boatyard— this time on a half sheet of Arches Rough watercolour paper. The boatyard is quite eerie in winter. The only sounds that can be heard are the black tarps snapping in the wind. Painted with a limited palette of Raw Sienna, Burnt Sienna, Cobalt Blue, Lavender and Chromium Black. And a few dots of red.