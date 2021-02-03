Winter boatyard

Winter boatyardPosted: February 3, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 11 Comments
After yesterday’s snowfall, I thought it might be a good day to paint boats. The boatyard was deserted of course, so I was able to park in a spot that would likely be off limits in the summer. It gave me a great view down to the water and of the winter sky that was dark blue on the horizon. I sketched the first watercolour on site but the took a few photos before leaving.
While the scene was fresh in my mind, I painted a second scene from home — the view from further back in the boatyard— this time on a half sheet of Arches Rough watercolour paper. The boatyard is quite eerie in winter. The only sounds that can be heard are the black tarps snapping in the wind. Painted with a limited palette of Raw Sienna, Burnt Sienna, Cobalt Blue, Lavender and Chromium Black. And a few dots of red.
Shari, I just wanted to take a minute to thank you for these daily postings! I feel like I learn a little something from each! And though this whole pandemic, it’s given me something to look forward to each day! Diane Harvey
C’est magnifique!
Ah the boatyard!! You have done it again to give the feeling of the day. Referring to your boat workshop, I now know your just put those masts in as you want them., using what you see as a guide. for some reason I find the solitude of these paintings to be restful.
Beautiful.
Shari, there’s something about the second painting that makes me feel the scene is holding its breath, waiting…that something’s about to come around the corner. The light and shadow and the water shining beyond–it’s quite beautiful.
How wonderfully atmospheric. The sky in the second one is particularly haunting. I can hear the taros flapping. Marvellous paintings and descriptions.
Beautiful! They both are ~
Nice job with a limited palette. I am starting to try that.
I bet the boat yard is eerie in the winter. Like way too quiet.
Your talent and master of watercolors is AMAZING and a delight to the eyes. Your work is exceptional. Your choice of color is beautiful. You only keep getting better and better and you keep me wanting to see more and more of your exquisite paintings. Absolutely stunning! I’m addicted to your post daily. They bring so much joy. Thank you for sharing them with all of us. Every time I think I’ve seen your best painting ever……you top that one and paint another and another even more beautiful than the next as in these two beauties. WOW!
I love this – I love boats and thanks to you I’ve become good at painting snow in watercolor (we have enough of it here from our recent 3 day Nor’easter!
These are beautiful and fascinating.
Both are stunning! Love the skies!!
