Look out

When you can’t get out to sketch, do the next best thing. Put something near a window and sketch that. I always find that natural light does the most beautiful things to objects. I have a little collection of bottles in my office. Even though I’m in a basement and the bottles face out onto a most unattractive metal rim of a window well, looking at their shapes and colours and how the light hits them makes them exciting despite the drabness of their surroundings. Sketched in an Etchr Perfect Sketchbook, A4 size.