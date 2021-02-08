Look outPosted: February 8, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
When you can’t get out to sketch, do the next best thing. Put something near a window and sketch that. I always find that natural light does the most beautiful things to objects. I have a little collection of bottles in my office. Even though I’m in a basement and the bottles face out onto a most unattractive metal rim of a window well, looking at their shapes and colours and how the light hits them makes them exciting despite the drabness of their surroundings. Sketched in an Etchr Perfect Sketchbook, A4 size.
Hope you got as much pleasure from emptying some of those bottles as you did from painting them? Needs must in tough times!
Of course I did Tony. Do you see how many gin bottles are there? And that was just my consumption from last week. You should see this week’s window sill : )
I love this Shari! Great idea, and I have been practicing with painting glass in different media. I wish you would maybe do a workshop on painting glass in watercolor!
Thanks Marilyn. There are so many things I would love to teach. Painting glass is on my list!
My dear, you are an inspiration.
Oliver, thank you!
lovely!
Thanks Marie!
Gorgeous
Looks like you were having fun with this one.
Lovely rendition!
there is such a timeless feel here – glass and color and light – really beautiful along the horizontal like that
and cool way to make the most of nkt getting out
Love how you paint glass. And also thanks for ideas for painting indoors.Question-have you tried Arteza paper? Keeps coming up on Amazon.
Absolutely beautiful Shari. Your sketch is a wonderful nudge of inspiration this morning.
