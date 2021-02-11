Clementines

Posted: February 11, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |23 Comments

The grocery delivery arrived with a special surprise last week. The clementines have leaves and stems on them. This may not see like much to someone who purchases them solely for the purpose of consumption. But if the alternate use for them (and almost everything else in the house) is to use as a sketching subject, then this is a bonus. How often do you get to find orange and green and purple all in a tiny wooden crate? Sketched in an A4 Etchr Perfect Sketchbook.

23 Comments on “Clementines”

  1. Alison R. Hall says:
    February 11, 2021 at 10:43 am

    And they come in a perfect box for Marie Kondo organizing. 🙂
    Delivery from Lufa? Yum!

    Great colour combo. Delicious and juicy sketch.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Janet says:
    February 11, 2021 at 10:56 am

    I always love your posts, and am inspired by your work ethic. Like you, everything is fair game for painting. I sometimes buy produce just to paint it, then have to figure out how to eat it.

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      February 11, 2021 at 1:42 pm

      Janet, I do that too. I will often buy fruit for its colour or shape and then I have the same problem as you. Persimmons I like that. I love the way they look but don’t particularly care for how they taste!

      Like

      Reply
      • jansiking says:
        February 11, 2021 at 9:41 pm

        Next time you have some persimmons, let them ripen fully, then purée the fruit and use it in recipes for bread or cookies that call for banana or zucchini. It has been my husband’s favorite cookie since childhood!

        Like

  3. lois says:
    February 11, 2021 at 11:50 am

    This is lovely, Shari. I get so excited when I am in the grocery store and the shopper asks the clerk to please be careful with the fruit/veggies because ‘it is being used for photography.’ People who don’t paint or photography don’t get it.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Kate Burroughs says:
    February 11, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    Usually when the tangerines have leaves on them, they were picked especially for use for Chinese New Year’s. They are used on altars as a special wish for the New Year, for both wealth and luck. The leaves symbolize longevity. We used to own a tangerine fruit farm and picked them this way for the sellers.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Cindy Cali says:
    February 11, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    Greetings Shari… Your sketches are so inspiring. I would like to know if you are still testing out out the Ackermann Manga G Zebra fountain pen, and would you recommend it? Thanks
    Cindy

    Like

    Reply
  6. Donna says:
    February 11, 2021 at 1:37 pm

    It looks live summertime in a box! Brilliant colors. Enjoy the fruit! It’s sunny here so the snowshoes are coming out. Will enjoy a mandarin orange upon return. I’ve been working on old watercolors. Maybe it’s best just to get rid of them??

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      February 11, 2021 at 1:40 pm

      Hi Donna. It does look like summertime in a box! We have lots of snow too so I will be skiing on the weekend for sure.
      What do you mean by old watercolours? Do you mean you are resuscitating old paintings that need extra work? That’s always a good exercise!

      Like

      Reply
  7. Denise says:
    February 11, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Wow, what a score, a still life delivered to your door! The last time I saw a clementine with a stem and leaf attached was a year ago. Of course I had to paint it to prove they exist!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Chris Rusk says:
    February 11, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    Secondary colours – gotta love ‘em 😉
    Delicious subject and delivery, as always.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Lee Kline says:
    February 11, 2021 at 2:50 pm

    Love them Clementines!

    Lee

    On Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 10:40 AM Shari Blaukopf’s Sketchbook wrote:

    > Shari Blaukopf posted: ” The grocery delivery arrived with a special > surprise last week. The clementines have leaves and stems on them. This may > not see like much to someone who purchases them solely for the purpose of > consumption. But if the alternate use for them (and almost e” >

    Like

    Reply
  10. mcammeehan says:
    February 11, 2021 at 2:56 pm

    Like having sunshine delivered on a cloudy day!

    Like

    Reply
  11. 28pwilson says:
    February 11, 2021 at 4:22 pm

    I found an apple in my bag that had a leaf on the stem and thought I had hit the jackpot! My how simple things can be so exciting these days.
    Beautiful sketch of your jackpot!

    Like

    Reply
  12. susanplume says:
    February 11, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    I love the painting of these clementines!! Someday I’d love to take a workshop with her!

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Like

    Reply
  13. Linda Iphus says:
    February 11, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    Shari… Looking at this post today just makes me HAPPY! I love how each one of your pieces always have that “sparkle”!! Those little white bits. How do you know what to leave while? I need more SPARKLE😃

    Like

    Reply
  14. Linda Uphus says:
    February 11, 2021 at 5:51 pm

    How do you get that Sparkle in your paintings?

    Like

    Reply
  15. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    February 12, 2021 at 3:02 am

    Good Afternoon dear Shari,

    As usual very beautiful sketch, lovely and lively.
    Regards and blessings
    Uma

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s