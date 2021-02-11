Clementines

The grocery delivery arrived with a special surprise last week. The clementines have leaves and stems on them. This may not see like much to someone who purchases them solely for the purpose of consumption. But if the alternate use for them (and almost everything else in the house) is to use as a sketching subject, then this is a bonus. How often do you get to find orange and green and purple all in a tiny wooden crate? Sketched in an A4 Etchr Perfect Sketchbook.