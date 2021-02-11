ClementinesPosted: February 11, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 23 Comments
The grocery delivery arrived with a special surprise last week. The clementines have leaves and stems on them. This may not see like much to someone who purchases them solely for the purpose of consumption. But if the alternate use for them (and almost everything else in the house) is to use as a sketching subject, then this is a bonus. How often do you get to find orange and green and purple all in a tiny wooden crate? Sketched in an A4 Etchr Perfect Sketchbook.
And they come in a perfect box for Marie Kondo organizing. 🙂
Delivery from Lufa? Yum!
Great colour combo. Delicious and juicy sketch.
That is a perfect box. But these days I am in clearing out mode, not saving mode. I may save the wood for the fire. These are always perfect for kindling!
I always love your posts, and am inspired by your work ethic. Like you, everything is fair game for painting. I sometimes buy produce just to paint it, then have to figure out how to eat it.
Janet, I do that too. I will often buy fruit for its colour or shape and then I have the same problem as you. Persimmons I like that. I love the way they look but don’t particularly care for how they taste!
Next time you have some persimmons, let them ripen fully, then purée the fruit and use it in recipes for bread or cookies that call for banana or zucchini. It has been my husband’s favorite cookie since childhood!
This is lovely, Shari. I get so excited when I am in the grocery store and the shopper asks the clerk to please be careful with the fruit/veggies because ‘it is being used for photography.’ People who don’t paint or photography don’t get it.
Haha Lois, I do that all the time at the store. At the flower shop too!!
Yay! That makes me so happy!
Usually when the tangerines have leaves on them, they were picked especially for use for Chinese New Year’s. They are used on altars as a special wish for the New Year, for both wealth and luck. The leaves symbolize longevity. We used to own a tangerine fruit farm and picked them this way for the sellers.
Well, given the timing that would certainly make sense. Thanks for enlightening me Kate!!
Greetings Shari… Your sketches are so inspiring. I would like to know if you are still testing out out the Ackermann Manga G Zebra fountain pen, and would you recommend it? Thanks
Cindy
Hi Cindy, I am still using the Ackerman Manga G pen. I still love it and use it all the time, but I have to say it is a temperamental pen. Sometimes it leaks a bit so you have to know that before using it. You might end up with inky hands. But I don’t mind because I love the line it makes. My friend Nina wrote a blog post about taking care of the pen. Have a look. That might help: https://blog.apple-pine.com/2021/02/three-tricks-i-use-when-i-work-with.html
It looks live summertime in a box! Brilliant colors. Enjoy the fruit! It’s sunny here so the snowshoes are coming out. Will enjoy a mandarin orange upon return. I’ve been working on old watercolors. Maybe it’s best just to get rid of them??
Hi Donna. It does look like summertime in a box! We have lots of snow too so I will be skiing on the weekend for sure.
What do you mean by old watercolours? Do you mean you are resuscitating old paintings that need extra work? That’s always a good exercise!
Wow, what a score, a still life delivered to your door! The last time I saw a clementine with a stem and leaf attached was a year ago. Of course I had to paint it to prove they exist!
Secondary colours – gotta love ‘em 😉
Delicious subject and delivery, as always.
Love them Clementines!
Like having sunshine delivered on a cloudy day!
I found an apple in my bag that had a leaf on the stem and thought I had hit the jackpot! My how simple things can be so exciting these days.
Beautiful sketch of your jackpot!
I love the painting of these clementines!! Someday I’d love to take a workshop with her!
Shari… Looking at this post today just makes me HAPPY! I love how each one of your pieces always have that “sparkle”!! Those little white bits. How do you know what to leave while? I need more SPARKLE😃
How do you get that Sparkle in your paintings?
Good Afternoon dear Shari,
As usual very beautiful sketch, lovely and lively.
Regards and blessings
Uma
